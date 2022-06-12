Ravivaar with Star Parivaar First Episode Review: Anupamaa, Imlie & Akshara show their 'real' strong avatars

After entertaining audiences with a plethora of daily soaps boasting of a variety of content, and other reality shows, Star Plus' latest entertainment show Ravivaar with Star Parivaar marked its debut episode today.

The reality show has roped in the main cast of all daily soaps airing on the channel and brought them together under one roof. The show is about pitting all the lead stars of their respective serials against each other in various fun game segments

From the lead stars of Anupamaa to Imlie and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, and also from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya to Pandya Store and Yeh Hai Chahatein, the first and second lead actors from respective serials were all present under one roof, giving in their best shot at the competition.

Apart from showing her competitive spirit, Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly was also seen grooving to romantic tunes with her on-screen partner Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna. Popularly known as #MaAn, the couple also twinned in red and looked great.

Similarly, Abhimanyu-Akshara aka Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai were also seen singing some popular romantic songs, creating a vibrant atmosphere.

The fun show had all stars show their competitive spirit and their real fun side, which was much different from their reel characters.

Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer left no stone unturned in putting up a tough fight in every game segment. What caught viewers' attention was Sumbul's massive energy level. The girl, only 18 years old, celebrated not just her but also the opponent team's victory in different segments and was seen jumping, hopping, dancing, and running throughout the show. There was hardly any minute where we saw her standing still at all. And, it won't be wrong if we tout her as TV's Female version of Ranveer Singh.

All the teams, especially the female stars on board put to display some really fine and hidden talent of theirs while contesting against each other in the game segments. Much different than their reel avatars, the real versions of TV's favourite bahus were flabbergasting.

To note, Ravivaar with Star Parivaar has replaced the couple reality show Smart Jodi that ended last week after declaring Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain as their winners.

Overall, the first episode made for a fun, decent watch and of course, was at times, a little over-the-top though!