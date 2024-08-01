Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update, Aug 1: Armaan gets upset with Abhira as she decides to handle Ruhi’s case

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, July 31, 2024, episode: The episode opens with Abhira trying to contact Armaan to discuss if she should handle Ruhi’s divorce case. However, she fails to reach him. Ruhi feels Abhira is wasting their time.

Manish informs Abhira that Rohit wants to separate from Ruhi, prompting Abhira to take up the case. She asks Ruhi what decision she will take if Rohit expresses a desire to reconcile with her. Ruhi restates Rohit’s wish to part ways with her and signs the papers. Abhira is stunned, with Ruhi paying no heed to her advice.

Vidya tries to stop Rohit from proceeding with his marriage annulment process. She insists that Rohit visit the temple. Charu suggests Rohit take counseling so as to settle issues with Ruhi. Manisha agrees with her. Sanjay shuts up Charu.

Abhira is confused about how to tell Armaan that she is handling Ruhi’s case. The divorce documents fall from her hands as she bumps into Rohit while walking towards the house. Rohit discovers that Ruhi has finalized the separation from her side.

As Abhira is getting grilled by the Poddars for taking up Ruhi’s case, Armaan arrives there and inquires if whatever his family is saying is true. He gets disappointed with Abhira. Kaveri starts accusing Abhira of provoking Ruhi to sign the divorce deeds. She calls Abhira shameless and insecure. Kaveri further gets adamant about not accepting Abhira and Armaan’s relationship.

Armaan speaks up for Abhira and urges Kaveri not to insult his ladylove. Kaveri believes Armaan just cares about Abhira and not at all about Rohit. Armaan and Abhira later argue with each other. While Armaan gets angry at Abhira for deciding to represent Ruhi in court without even talking through it with him, Abhira opines that they should keep their personal and professional lives separate.

Ruhi receives a video call from Rohit. He mentions how Ruhi took no time to sign the divorce papers and alleges that she always wanted to get rid of him. Ruhi doesn’t say much, and she directs him to contact her lawyer. Rohit wonders why he is enraged. Vidya and Kaveri make attempts to change his mind, but he remains firm on his decision to call it quits with Ruhi.

Armaan and Abhira cannot stop thinking about each other. They decide to end their fight. The episode ends here.

