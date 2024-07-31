Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update, July 31: Manish slaps Rohit; brings Ruhi back to Goenka house

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, July 31, 2024, episode: The episode opens with Abhira telling Kaveri that she doesn’t trust Ruhi. Kaveri starts criticizing Abhira’s affection for Armaan and calls her insecure. She feels that Abhira still doubts Armaan, and thus, the foundation of their relationship is quite weak.

Abhira disagrees with her and talks about her profound love for Armaan. She also reveals that Ruhi made multiple efforts to separate her from Armaan but failed. Abhira mentions how Ruhi is not the right person for Rohit. She questions Kaveri if she believes Rohit doesn’t deserve true love. Abhira then leaves with Armaan.

Abhira and Armaan embrace each other

Abhira gets upset with Armaan for questioning her trust in him in front of the entire family. Armaan inquires why she took time to answer. As Armaan expresses fear over losing Abhira due to his past, she proves her love for him and assures him that she will never leave him alone. Abhira says no one can create distance between her and Armaan. They hug it out.

While Ruhi is pondering over Rohit’s behavior with her, Manisha comes to her and asks her to make a decision—either to move on from Rohit or accept him. Ruhi shows resentment over Manisha always rooting for Abhira and Armaan’s togetherness. Manisha leaves Ruhi stunned by warning her to stop eyeing Armaan.

Kaveri tries to lift Rohit’s mood and decides to watch a movie with him. She, along with Krish, Aryan, and Kiara, brings Rohit to the hall to enjoy with him. Kiara suggests calling Armaan so that he can also join them. Kaveri dismisses the idea and states that if anyone contacts Armaan, they will face serious consequences.

Advertisement

Manish intervenes in Rohit and Ruhi’s argument

The next day, Rohit shares with Sanjay that he is experiencing issues while dealing with a client. Sanjay tries to manipulate him. Armaan arrives and claims that Sanjay will only destroy Rohit’s career. Rohit hints towards Ruhi and taunts Armaan, saying he always gets secondhand things. Ruhi tells Rohit not to misbehave with her.

Manish enters the Poddar house and slaps Rohit for treating Ruhi badly. He scolds the whole family and accuses them of ruining Ruhi’s life. Manish takes Ruhi back to the Goenka house.

Kaveri discusses the turmoil in Rohit’s marital life with Vidya. As she goes to convince Rohit, she learns that he is planning to divorce Ruhi. On the other hand, Manish urges Abhira to handle Ruhi’s case, as she is the only lawyer Kaveri cannot buy. The episode ends here.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update, July 29: Rohit gets furious with Ruhi over her affection for Armaan