Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update, August 15: Kaveri announces Abhira and Armaan’s wedding; Ruhi gets sad

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, August 15, 2024, episode: The episode starts with Vidya informing Kaveri about Abhira’s abduction. Kaveri appears worried for Abhira. Rohit orders someone on call to trace Abhira’s number. Armaan and Rohit ask Abhira’s whereabouts from people of the area.

Abhira is shown to be tied to a chair with a blindfold on her eyes. She shouts and demands the kidnappers to release her. As Abhira decides to fight with them, she senses a presence around her.

While searching for Abhira, Armaan cries and prays to God for her safety. Rohit consoles Armaan, who then receives some shocking news on his phone.

Abhira’s blindfold is removed and she finds Kaveri standing in front of her eyes. She realizes that Kaveri has kept her as hostage. Kaveri expresses happiness over Abhira recognizing her by the smell of her perfume.

Armaan reaches the Poddar house and reveals that Abhira’s location has been traced inside his home only. Kaveri comes and questions why Armaan is shouting. Armaan inquires if Kaveri has any clue about Abhira. Kaveri confesses that she has got Abhira kidnapped. She discloses the reason behind her action to be Armaan’s decision to leave the house and marry Abhira.

Armaan says he was taking Abhira away from Kaveri so that she lives a peaceful life but Kaveri showed her disapproval to that too. Armaan wishes to meet Abhira. Kaveri gets ready to fulfill his desire but also states that he will have to pay for this meeting. She calls out to Abhira.

As Abhira joins the family, Kaveri unveils that she was just joking. She shares that she wants to keep Abhira in the house and announces Abhira’s wedding with Armaan. Ruhi is taken aback while everyone else rejoices.

Kaveri prepares for the rituals. Abhira and Armaan feel that Kaveri is accepting them reluctantly. They go on to ask Kaveri to approve their relationship without any conditions. Kaveri replies that she cannot change her heart overnight. She tells Abhira to tie the knot with Armaan and try to win her love. Kaveri gives lecture on family relations. She gives candy to Abhira and allows her to come inside the home. Kaveri commands Abhira and Armaan to commence their wedding preparations.

Ruhi breaks down thinking about Abhira’s union with Armaan. She makes up her mind to get Armaan back in her life. Abhira and Armaan get excited for their marriage. They hug each other. The episode ends here.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

