Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update, August 14: Abhira’s abduction brings Armaan and Rohit together

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, August 14, 2024, episode: The episode starts with Armaan leaving the house and Ruhi getting restless over the thought of his marriage with Abhira. As Ruhi rubs her hands in anxiety, Manisha notices her. Kaveri instructs everyone to come inside the home and begin veneration. Manisha takes Ruhi with her.

Vidya cries for Armaan. Kaveri accuses him of never thinking about the family. Madhav speaks up for Armaan. Kaveri says she will not let Armaan ruin the festival of Teej. She orders Rohit to light the lamp with Ruhi. Rohit refuses to perform the ritual. He demands for Abhira and Armaan’s wedding.

Kaveri states that Rohit cannot force her to make any decision. She asks him to move aside and commands Kajal and Sanjay to begin the veneration. Ruhi feels relieved as she doesn’t want to perform any ritual with Rohit. She thinks about stopping Abhira and Armaan’s union.

Abhira talks about Armaan’s decision to leave the house. She fears not getting accepted by Poddars even after tying the knot with Armaan. Armaan awaits Abhira’s arrival at the temple. He worries about her final decision. Abhira makes up her mind to stand by him and marry him.

Abhira accidentally receives Kaveri’s blessings. She is confident that Kaveri will approve her alliance with Armaan one day. Kaveri calls her crazy. Manisha expresses excitement over the important event in Abhira and Armaan’s life. She plans to join them. Kaveri scolds her.

Abhira informs Armaan about her last decision. Armaan is elated to hear a positive response from her. They both dance happily. Abhira prepares to go to the temple. Manisha believes Poddars should join Abhira and Armaan this time as they missed their wedding earlier also. She attempts to get permission from Kaveri who continues to show her disapproval. Madhav announces that he will attend Abhira and Armaan’s marriage. Others also follow his pursuit leaving Kaveri stunned.

Poddars reach the temple only to find Armaan in a miserable condition. He is speaking to someone on the phone and questioning Abhira’s whereabouts. It is revealed that Abhira has been kidnapped. Armaan is broken. Madhav assures that nothing will happen to Abhira. He alerts his team. Rohit shocks Ruhi by showing support for Armaan. The episode ends here.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

