Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update, August 21: Abhira fights back as robbers try to steal the ring

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, August 21, 2024, episode: The episode begins with Abhira trying to keep calm after hiding Armaan's costly engagement ring inside the rice container. As she tries to convince herself about how she will be free of the responsibility after handing over the ring to Armaan, Abhira realizes she will have to safeguard her own ring for lifetime. She complains to Akshara for leaving her all alone and later thanks her for teaching her the hacks to deal with every situation.

Abhira attempts to distract herself. She decides to remain awake the whole night. Abhira then learns about two burglars who are currently invading houses where weddings are happening and stealing precious things from there. She gets panicked but stays alert.

Armaan calls Abhira and gets to know that she is quite tense. He informs her that he is coming to accompany her. Abhira spots the shadow of robbers who are about to break into the outhouse of Poddar house.

Abhira gets attacked by the burglars. They ask her to give them the ring on knifepoint. On the other hand, Armaan makes efforts to reach Abhira but gets stopped by Kaveri. She specifies that Abhira has been assigned the duty to look after the ring and Armaan should better not aid her in it.

Robbers manage to find the ring. Abhira fears losing everyone’s trust in her. She stands up and beats the goons with a stick and protects the ring. Abhira feels she should not share about the incident with Armaan as he will get worried.

Armaan constantly faces hurdles in meeting Abhira. He calls Abhira and finds her in best spirits. They romance each other on the phone. Abhira keeps a knife by her side before going into a deep sleep.

Rohit plans to go on a date with Ruhi, who tries to ignore him. He brings her inside the room decorated with heart-shaped balloons, flowers and candles. They dance together. Ruhi imagines Armaan in place of Rohit and gets intimate with him. She also professes love to Rohit thinking that he is Armaan. Rohit gets happy to know about Ruhi’s feelings for him while she regrets her gesture.

Armaan and Abhira dance in excitement as it is their engagement day. Abhira picks up the ring box to check and discovers that the ring is missing from the box. She gets shocked and begins searching for it. The episode concludes here.

