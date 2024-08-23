Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update, August 23: Abhira shares truth with Armaan; Ruhi attempts to expose Abhira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, August 23, 2024, episode: The episode starts with Abhira remembering Vidya telling her to keep the honor of Poddars intact. She thinks about Armaan’s trust in her and cries over the lost ring. Abhira feels she is irresponsible and doesn’t deserve love from Armaan’s family. She fears misplacing other pieces of jewelry as well.

Abhira decides to reveal the truth to Armaan before he gets to know about it from somewhere else. Kiara comes and asks Abhira to get ready for the engagement.

Madhav questions Vidya why she is sad. Vidya shares that she is happy about Rohit and Ruhi coming closer to each other and Armaan and Abhira getting engaged, but she is also fearful that all this will be short-lived. As Vidya gets worried about Armaan and Rohit, Madhav consoles her and suggests that she think positively.

Krish, Aryan, and Kiara tease Charu. They say that she should get ready as, after Armaan, she is going to get married. All of them engage in funny banter.

Madhav is concerned about Kaveri creating a scene at the engagement event. Rohit assures him that he will not let anything wrong happen this time.

Armaan comes down, all decked up for the day. Ruhi is smitten by him. She tries to talk to him, but Abhira grabs him and takes him under the table. They both adore each others’ looks.

Abhira discloses losing Armaan’s engagement ring and weeps, saying she spoiled the first function of their marriage. Ruhi plans to agitate Kaveri by informing her about the missing ring. She is sure that after learning this, Kaveri will cancel the ceremony.

Abhira cries inconsolably. Armaan comforts her. He also gets to know about Abhira fighting alone with the thieves. Meanwhile, Rohit interrupts Ruhi and Kaveri. He puts a ring on Ruhi’s finger and gets romantic with her. Ruhi regrets mistakenly confessing love to Rohit. She gears up to expose Abhira.

To calm down Abhira, Armaan states that the ring is not more important than her. He decides to get engaged privately. They share a romantic moment. Abhira keeps worrying about the missing ring. The episode concludes here.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

