Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update, August 22: Abhira breaks down after losing ring; Ruhi hides it in cooker

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, August 22, 2024, episode: The episode starts with Abhira panicking about not finding the ring inside its box. She searches for it but fails to find it. Abhira tries to remain calm and wonders if nobody came to the outhouse, then how she could lose the ring.

Ruhi is shown holding the ring and remembering how she stole it from Abhira’s place. She sees Abhira fighting with the goons in order to protect the ring. When Abhira falls asleep, Ruhi secretly enters her room and takes away the ring.

Ruhi thinks about going through pain because of Abhira and schemes to defame her in front of the entire family. Ruhi talks about taking revenge on Abhira as she snatched Armaan from her. Abhira feels guilty and cries over the lost ring. She plans to share everything with Armaan.

Armaan gets into an argument with Kaveri after she refuses to give family bangles to Abhira. He questions why Abhira won’t get them when every other daughter-in-law receives them on engagement day. Kaveri replies that Abhira is not responsible yet. She mentions the drama that Abhira created over her name-changing suggestion.

Armaan defends Abhira. Vidya and Manisha intervene to stop Kaveri from ruining Armaan and Abhira’s special day. Kaveri remains adamant about her stance. Vidya assures her that the ritual will definitely happen. She removes her own bangles and decides to hand them over to Abhira, who gets emotional after witnessing the entire scene.

Abhira believes that she is indeed irresponsible. Armaan comes there and inquires why Abhira is upset. She recalls how Armaan took a stand for her and showed his confidence in her. As Armaan insists that Abhira tell him what the problem is, she begins to reveal the truth of the lost ring to him. However, they are interrupted by Vidya.

Abhira avoids Armaan and Vidya. Ruhi hides the ring inside the cooker. She prevents Manisha and Vidya from cooking in the utensils, and they doubt her.

Poddar kids ask Armaan to do something out of the box for Abhira. He instructs them to stop teasing him. Abhira becomes restless, thinking Armaan will react after learning she has lost the ring.

Armaan braces up to propose to Abhira most romantically. Kaveri directs Vidya to make sure Abhira looks classy on her engagement. Abhira gathers courage and makes up her mind to disclose the truth of the missing ring to the family. The episode concludes here.

