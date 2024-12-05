Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 5: Armaan decides to tell Abhira the truth about Daksh; here’s what happens next

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, December 5: Today’s episode starts with Armaan writing a letter to Abhira revealing the truth about Daksh’s parentage. Kaveri comes and surprises Armaan. She tells him that she understands he is worried about Abhira. She asks Armaan to think wisely about whether he wants Abhira’s brother, Abhir, around Daksh because he is hot-headed.

Rohit brings toys and keeps them in the room. Ruhi asks him about the toys and says they will give Daksh gold as shagun and not toys. Rohit requests her to let the toys be in their room for some days and promises her that he will soon reveal the truth.

Abhira comes and overhears the conversation. She asks Kaveri to understand Abhir’s situation. Kaveri gives Abhira her shagun and says she can continue fulfilling her responsibilities toward her brother. Armaan and Abhira sit under the bedsheet and talk. Abhira says nobody, including her family, wants her. Armaan consoles her, saying that she is his universe.

Abhira says she would like to stay in her happy world, which revolves around Armaan and Daksh. Armaan hides the letter he wrote for Abhira. Krish texts Abhira about Abhir’s location. She tells Armaan she will talk to Abhir and make him return home.

Swarna calls Ruhi, and the latter says she is getting ready to leave. Sira gets Abhir ready. He gets angry when he sees the balloons and food Abhira sends. The latter sings their mother’s bhajan, and Abhir asks her to stop; he will do anything for her.

Armaan sees Vidya cleaning his room. He panics and asks her about the letter. Vidya says he has not seen it. He goes around asking the servants.

Ruhi enters the Goenka house, and Manish looks back, saying it must be Abhir. They tell Ruhi she can start a new beginning as their family will be complete now. Abhira comes with Abhir. Swarna greets him. He pours water on the candle and throws the jug. Everyone looks at him in shock.

Armaan sees the letter in Sanjay’s hand. He opens it. The episode ends here.

