Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 4: Armaan tries to convince Abhir to accept Abhira; Will he succeed?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, December 4: Today’s episode begins with Swarna questioning Manish about Abhir’s return. The latter blames himself for the situation and regrets letting Akshara and Abhir go. He says he cannot stay in this house and locks the door. Armaan asks him where he will stay. He says nobody thought where Akshu and Abhir would stay when they left the house.

Swarna says she is also to be blamed for the situation. Manish apologizes to Abhira. Latter tells him he is her best friend, father, and par nanu. She promises him that she will make sure Abhir returns to the family and accepts them again.

On the other hand, Abhir cries, looking at the stars. He asks if he was so bad that Akshara forgot him after the arrival of her new child. He asks why his mother never came looking for him.

At the Poddar household, Vidya, Kaveri, and others talk about Abhir. Sanjay taunts them and says the three brothers and sisters refuse to accept each other, and they provide entertainment to their family. Charu and Krish speak up as Sanjay talks about Akshara getting married twice.

Vidya says he won’t like Abhir to be anywhere near Daksh as he is very hot-headed. Abhir enters and breaks a flower vase. She picks up Daksh and says nobody but will decide who comes closer to her child.

Meanwhile, Armaan meets Abhir at the park. He says he leased the park ever since Abhira came here at night. He asks the security guard to let Abhir pitch his tent there for the night. Armaan tries to convince Abhir, but the latter gets angry.

Armaan says neither Abhira nor Abhir deserves a sister like Abhira. He says Ruhi hasn’t accepted her as her sister, but Abhir is doing the same. They are punishing him for incidents that happened before her birth.

Abhira sits with Ruhi and talks to her about Abhir. She requests that she talk to Abhir once as he might listen to her since they grew up together. Abhira asks Ruhi about her and Abhir’s childhood. Ruhi gets up and says she cannot help Abhira.

Ruhi says Abhir and Abhira’s mother is her matashree’s murderer. So, she cannot help. Abhira shouts at her. She says Ruhi’s heart is filled with so much hate that she cannot even look at Daksh with love. She says neither her child nor her brother need Ruhi’s help.

Rohit comes to Armaan and asks him to tell Abhira the truth. Armaan says Abhira is hurt and is processing a lot of things, so this is not the right time. Rohit says he cannot see his wife hurt as well. The episode ends here.

