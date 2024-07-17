Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, July 17: Abhira and Armaan take a major decision

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, July 17, 2024, episode: The episode starts with Armaan questioning Abhira if she will not marry him because of Kaveri. She replies that she wants to delay the ceremony and wait for Kaveri’s heart to melt. Armaan feels Kaveri is stone-hearted and stubborn. He believes that she will never agree to their wedding.

Armaan doesn’t seem impressed with Abhira’s plan

Abhira lightens up Armaan’s mood, feeds him water, and states that he has set a world record in stubbornness. Armaan affirms that Kaveri never learned to bow down to others and change her decisions. He says that Kaveri has made up her mind to never accept Abhira, and she won’t move an inch from her stance. Abhira suggests Armaan remain hopeful. He asks why she has such high hopes for Kaveri.

Abhira cools down Armaan and makes him recall the day when they tied the knot. She says that they were sad on that day, but now that union of pain and hatred has ended. When Armaan asks the context of it, Abhira shares that she desires to remarry him with everyone’s consent and happiness. She wishes to get blessings from the entire Poddar family, including Kaveri. Armaan gets confused and inquires if Abhira really wants to marry him. She gets irritated and clarifies her intentions. Vidya witnesses their cute fight.

Armaan expresses his fear of losing Abhira again and says that he wants to settle down with Abhira before any other misunderstanding arises between them. Abhira reassures him that she will always be there with him and that they will marry each other soon. She also mentions dancing in her own baraat (wedding procession) and receiving Kaveri’s blessings. Armaan calls it a dream. Abhira pumps him up to fulfill the dream together. Armaan decides not to talk to Abhira for one hour. She jokes about chilling during that time. He leaves.

Vidya’s plea from Abhira

Vidya approaches Abhira and gives her the bangles. Ruhi looks on. Vidya states that she should have given the piece of jewelry to Abhira much earlier. She praises Abhira for not distancing Armaan from his family when she could easily do so. Vidya recounts how the Poddars have troubled her, but she is still keeping Armaan connected to them. Abhira asserts that she is not going to leave the big, loving family which she got after a long time. Vidya hugs her and cries. Vidya hails Abhira for her nature but makes her promise that she will never take Armaan away from his family.

Abhira pledges to never let the Poddar family break and always handle Armaan in the best possible way. Ruhi cries while watching Abhira and Vidya.

Armaan and Abhira stuns the family

Manisha reads Kaveri’s tarot and informs her that her life is going to change soon. Kaveri says it has already happened. A masked man arrives to meet Kaveri. As Manisha exits, Sanjay apologizes to Kaveri and explains that he lied to her because he was scared of her anger.

Kaveri keeps blaming him for cheating on her. She makes him recollect all the misdeeds he did in the past and how he kept them hidden from her. Kaveri orders Sanjay to leave. She gets upset, thinking she is now alone.

Armaan and Abhira reach Kaveri and announce that they are not going to take the plunge without her permission. Everyone attempts to convince Kaveri to return home. She agrees to do so but clearly refuses to approve of Armaan and Abhira’s marriage. The episode ends here.

