Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, July 16: Ruhi criticizes Abhira after Kaveri meets with an accident

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, July 16, 2024, episode: The episode starts with Kaveri rebuking Sanjay for keeping Madhav’s accident a secret from her. She realizes the probable damage Sanjay’s lie could have done to the reputation of the Poddar family. Kaveri refuses to forgive Sanjay and give him another chance. She takes an exit.

Vidya tries to stop Kaveri. She hopes for the situation to become better. Kaveri hands over the keys to Vidya, blesses her and gives the responsibility of the entire house to her.

Armaan falls on Kaveri’s feet to beg her not to leave the family alone. He also folds his hands in front of her but she does not give in and puts her luggage in the car. Armaan then tells Abhira that Kaveri doesn’t treat her as her own and this is why she is not listening to his pleas.

Kaveri turns around and curses Abhira. She imprecates her of never settling down with Armaan peacefully and leaves in the car.

Madhav asks Manoj to go behind Kaveri. Abhira and Armaan cry. Sanjay accuses them of breaking the family. Vidya tells him to shut up.

Kaveri meets with an accident

Kaveri recounts the whole incident and weeps. She feels bad about losing her family and blames Abhira for it. Kaveri suddenly suffers a heart attack. She loses control of her car and hits it in the tree.

Ruhi, who was passing by the same road, arrives at Kaveri's rescue. She rushes her to the hospital. Abhira makes Armaan sit in a car and go after Kaveri. He receives a call from Ruhi, which Abhira answers.

Ruhi reveals that Kaveri met with an accident and she is taking her to hospital. Ruhi commands Armaan to reach the place soon and prays for Kaveri’s well-being. The Poddar family come to the hospital and witnesses Kaveri in a miserable state.

Abhira questions how it happened. Ruhi informs that Kaveri experienced a heart attack while driving the car. Everyone gets shocked. The doctor comes and shares that there is nothing to panic about as Kaveri had a mild heart attack and is fine now. He suggests the Poddars should thank Ruhi for bringing Kaveri to the hospital on time.

Ruhi blames Abhira for Kaveri’s condition

Madhav expresses gratitude to Ruhi. Kajal also thanks her and begins scolding Armaan. Manisha intervenes but Kajal declines to stay quiet. Madhav and Sanjay too argue. Ruhi looks on.

Kajal blames Armaan for Kaveri’s condition after he got Abhira back home. Manisha and Manoj attempt to prevent her from holding Armaan responsible for it. They all get into a war of words.

Meanwhile, Ruhi targets Abhira. She asks if Abhira is happy now after pushing Armaan in trouble. She calls Abhira selfish who doesn’t know about making sacrifices in love. Ruhi says that Abhira’s love for Armaan is going to break him apart from his family as no one is happy with their union.

Abhira and Armaan cry as they recall all the taunts from Ruhi and other family members. They spot each other, sit together and comfort each other.

Poddars meets Kaveri. Vidya persuades her to change her decision but Kaveri doesn’t get ready for it. Abhira and Armaan come. Kaveri announces that she won’t stay under the same roof as Abhira. Madhav believes Kaveri has no reason to hate Abhira. Kaveri remains adamant on her stance.

Abhira stops Armaan from sipping hot coffee. He feels their happiness is burning as Kaveri will never agree to accept her. When Armaan talks about marrying Abhira against Kaveri’s wishes, she stuns him by saying no. The episode ends here.

