Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 8: Ruhi meets with an accident; Will her baby survive?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, November 8: Today’s episode starts with Rohit dropping the doll. Armaan takes the doll to Abhira, and everyone claps. RRohit takes the doll to Ruhi, and she gets sad and leaves. Vidya stops her. Ruhi says she wants to go for a walk, and nothing will happen to her. Vidya says she is worried about her and that she also needs some fresh air, so she will come with her.

Sanjay tells Kaveri that nobody at the house cares for him and talks to him. Kaveri tells him that his own daughter Charu is angry with him and when she forgives him, others will also forgive him. Sanjay says he hasn’t made any mistakes, so he won’t apologise to anyone. Kaveri leaves.

A group of women talk about Ruhi and Abhira’s babies. They say Abhira is glowing, so she must give birth to a baby boy, while Ruhi looks pale, so she must be giving birth to a baby girl. They say there won’t be any dispute over properties this way. Manisha comes and gives them an earful. She says all they care about is their daughters-in-law to give birth to two healthy babies.

Vidya and Manisha take Ruhi for a walk. As the latter goes to get food, Vidya tells Ruhi not to think about the ladies’ discussions. She says since Ruhi is so pretty, she wants a granddaughter from her. She says she is the mother of sons, so she knows boys stay by their parents forever, but girls have to leave their parents one day.

Abhira talks to Armaan, and the two hug. She feels the baby’s kick and shares it with Armaan. She tells him that she wants to put her and Ruhi’s differences in the past and wants their children to grow up together like closest siblings.

Ruhi tries to find the baby's gender

Ruhi asks the ladies for the address of the saint who can predict Ruhi’s baby’s gender. Rohit sees her and asks her why she cares about the baby’s gender. They argue, and Ruhi says the world cares about it, and their family would gladly accept a boy over a girl. She says she doesn’t want a girl as she will have to grow up navigating challenges, and she says she will find out the gender even though Rohit disapproves.

Abhira stops Ruhi and asks if their babies can grow up as good siblings, forgetting their past. She feels a sudden pain. All the family members gather around her. She burps and the doctor says it was gas. Manish says she scared everyone. Armaan scolds her for having golgappas.

Meanwhile, Ruhi takes the car and goes out. She says others can stay busy with Abhira, she is enough for her baby. On the other hand, Manisha asks Abhira to take her medicines. She jokes. Aaryan asks Manisha if she has forgiven Abhira for taking away dad’s cabin. Manisha says Abhira needs everyone’s love and support now, and that’s how families work.

Ruhi meets with an accident

Ruhi feels a sudden pain. She thinks it’s gas. She cries as the pain becomes worse. On the other hand, Krish and the others talk about Abhira’s baby’s name when Vidya notices Ruhi is not there. Rohit says that she must have gone to the saint who predicts the unborn baby’s gender. Everyone expresses disbelief.

A car hits Ruhi and blood comes out of her forehead. She drops the phone. The driver comes out and sees Ruhi. He thinks he must have killed her and drives off. Ruhi falls on the steering and faints. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

