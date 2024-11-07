Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 7: Kaveri and Vidya worry over saint’s prediction about Ruhi and Abhira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, November 7: Today’s episode begins with Kaveri asking Manisha to keep the cloth with Ruhi and Abhira’s footprints carefully. Vidya stumbles upon something and the box she is carrying falls on the sheet. Manisha says that this is a bad omen and that the babies might be in danger. Vidya asks her to get Ruhi and Abhira so that they can do the ritual again. Manisha says she saw Armaan taking Abhira somewhere.

At the hospital, Abhira and Armaan worry about the baby. The doctor confirms that the baby is fine, but she warns that Abhira is still not out of danger and she should move carefully.

Saint's prediction about Abhira and Ruhi's babies

Kaveri and Vidya visit the temple and show Ruhi and Abhira’s footprints to the saint. He predicts that only one baby will arrive at the Poddar household and danger looms upon their daughters-in-law for the next three days. Kaveri asks him to take a name, but the saint says he can’t as the footsteps got mixed.

Kaveri and Vidya worry. The former advises the latter to dismiss her ego and stand by her daughters-in-law like a shield. Vidya agrees.

Ruhi enters Abhira’s room and decides to measure it to check if her room is bigger. She looks at the toys and wonders who gave them, as her baby hasn’t got such toys yet. She collides with the wardrobe while walking and a hammer falls. Abhira pulls her away and the hammer falls on Ruhi’s phone.

Ruhi gets angry at Abhira and blames her for breaking her phone. Abhira says she could have been injured. They argue.

Abhira asks Armaan if Charu and Kiara argued while growing up. Armaan says they fought over silly things, nothing serious. Abhira tells him about Ruhi and her relationship. Armaan says they have had many differences in the past. Abhira expresses her wish to move on and have a happy relationship with Ruhi. She says she wants their babies to be best friends, go to the same school, play together and grow up together.

Rohit smiles upon hearing Abhira’s words. Abhira notices him. Rohit says she is glad Abhira thinks the best for both the babies and he will also do the same. He says he prays to God that BSP comes into this world as a healthy baby.

Kaveri comes and scolds Abhira for not going to bed yet. She asks her not to step out of the house for the next three days. Abhira says she will go to the godhbharai ceremony hosted by Manish tomorrow.

The next day, Manish gets emotional as he hugs Ruhi and Abhira. They start the ritual. Vidya hesitates to bless Abhira but thinks about the saint’s words and blesses Abhira. Everyone gets happy seeing this. As Kaveri helps Abhira come down the stage, Vidya notices Abhira’s chair is broken. She holds her and asks for the chair to be replaced. Abhira gets happy.

The siblings ask Rohit and Armaan to play a game. They are put on heavy bags in front and are asked to make the doll wear diapers and then walk to their wives after finishing. Armaan completes it fast and Rohit drops the doll. Ruhi gets anxious and Abhira gets happy and claps. The episode ends here.

