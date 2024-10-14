Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, October 14: Manoj takes shocking decision after Kaveri gives Abhira his cabin

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, October 14: Today's episode begins with Manisha expressing her frustration towards Kaveri. She accuses Kaveri of always ignoring her own son and his accomplishments. Manisha is upset that even though Manoj won a case yesterday, Kaveri still chose to give the cabin to Abhira. She claims that Kaveri has always favored Sanjay, and now, Abhira, over her own sons.

Abhira, overhearing this, says that she is content with her own desk and suggests that Manoj should take the cabin. However, Manoj, feeling slighted, refuses, saying he doesn’t want charity, and leaves. The others follow after him, leaving Manisha behind in tears.

Ruhi, trying to console Manisha, picks up Manoj’s nameplate and hands it to her. She tells Manisha to look at the nameplate and remember that although she has always supported Abhira, today, she has taken away their happiness. Ruhi further adds that Abhira knew Manoj was going to get the cabin, and intentionally came between them to inform Kaveri about her own success.

Armaan and Abhira argue over the cabin

Meanwhile, Armaan confronts Abhira, accusing her of being selfish and taking away his uncle’s rightful cabin. He blames her for knowing everything beforehand and still choosing to take the cabin. Abhira, deeply hurt, angrily responds that she will no longer tolerate Armaan’s insults.

At home, a frustrated Manoj turns to alcohol and begins throwing things in a fit of rage. Manisha tries to calm him down. He asks her if he is invisible, lamenting that his mother has never recognized his efforts. Their children, Kiara and Aryan, witness the scene. Aryan, upset, angrily calls Abhira selfish. Vidya, trying to shield the children, sends them away and brings a bowl of curd to Manoj, asking Manisha to feed him.

Vidya then confides in Manisha, saying that she always knew this day would come—that Abhira would try to take everything away from their family. She explains that this is why she never supported Abhira and embraces Manisha in comfort.

Armaan apologises to Abhira

Abhira returns home and thinks about how every time she wants to do something right, she ends up hurting the family members. In the evening, she sits with her laptop to work. Armaan apologizes to her for his behavior. Then he gifts her a shawl that was used by Akshara. He says he found it after returning from Mussorie but forgot to return it to Abhira. Abhira forgives him, and they express their love for each other.

The two share a romantic moment. The next morning, Armaan asks Abhira to get ready quickly for the Dandiya event. Abhira cries as she gets gum stuck in her hair. Armaan helps her out.

They come to the event and Abhira compliments Kaveri. Armaan also compliments Kaveri and Abhira. On the other hand, Manisha asks Manoj to not make any decisions in haste. Manoj replies that he has no options left and he meets a man with a knife. The episode ends here.

