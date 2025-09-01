Janhvi Kapoor says she wants a ‘quick’ wedding but a ‘very long’ honeymoon: ‘I definitely don’t want…’

Janhvi Kapoor is currently basking in the success of her recently released film Param Sundari. The film, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra, has been receiving mixed reviews from fans and critics. Well, talking about her personal life, she has always been vocal about it. The diva has never shied away from being spotted with her rumored beau, Shikhar Pahariya, or speaking about her marriage. And now, in a recent interview, she opened up about her honeymoon plans as well.

Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor opens up about her wedding plans

Talking to Vogue, Janhvi Kapoor opened up about her future wedding and honeymoon plans. On being asked how she sees herself as a bride, the actress replied that she has been dressing up so much every day that on her wedding day, she would just like to be comfortable. “I know I want to get married in Tirupati. I definitely don’t want too many people there. I want it to be quick; I want the honeymoon to be very long. I definitely know that whatever I wear will be Manish [Malhotra], because he’s my favourite person and he’s family.”

She even spoke about love and relationships in today’s time. Janhvi admitted that it is almost impossible to fall in love now. She said that if someone from this generation is navigating their way to find a partner, then instant gratification has made the entire idea of romance transactional-- that it is doubtful if people have the patience, aptitude or openness for a real connection.

Advertisement

Talking about herself, Janhvi Kapoor added, “I’m a hyper-romantic, devoted individual. But I also think that I’ve been extremely lucky in my personal life, so I value and cherish how rare what I’ve found is. And I love the institution of marriage. I love the idea of creating a family life, a unit that is yours, of having someone who’s on your team, of being devoted to them.”

Janhvi Kapoor’s work front

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Param Sundari alongside Sidharth Malhotra. She now has Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Varun Dhawan, Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan kisses Rani Mukerjee on forehead and dances on a romantic song as they celebrate National Award win