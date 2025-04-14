Meet entrepreneur married to Shreya Ghoshal, head of this famous app with whopping turnover of Rs 1655 crore and co-founder of two start-ups

Singer Shreya Ghoshal has given us most of the hit tracks we enjoy from over a decade now. Her voice just echoes in one’s head as soon as they hear her songs as it’s the sweetest voice one could hear. While we’re familiar with her professional career, did you know her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya is a corporate hotshot. He serves as the Global Head of Truecaller, a company with an impressive turnover of Rs 1,406 crore.

Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya is the Global Head of Truecaller, the well-known app for identifying callers and blocking spam calls. He joined the company back in April 2022. The company was founded in 2009 and headquartered in Stockholm. It has over 374 million active users each month.

Truecaller, in its annual report of 2024, revealed a total revenue of SEK 1863.2 million (roughly Rs 1655 crore) for the year, with India continuing to be a key market.

Shiladitya has expertise in business development, mobile apps, software management, and automation. In his LinkedIn profile is to go by, he has worked as Director of Sales and later Vice President of Sales at CleverTap, a California-based firm.

Apart from this, Shiladitya co-founded two startups. One is Hipcask, which is an app focused on helping users find the best wines within their budget, especially Indian wines. The second one is Pointshelf, a mobile loyalty and payment platform designed to support small and medium businesses.

The Chikni Chameli singer tied the knot with her childhood sweetheart Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya after dating for 10 years in an intimate ceremony on February 5, 2015. They embraced parenthood in 2021 with the arrival of a baby boy.

Shreya Ghoshal, who worked in the industry for 20 years, has a net worth estimated between Rs 180 to Rs 185 crore. Meanwhile, Shiladitya’s net worth is 600% higher than hers, as per Republic TV.

