Video: Ranbir Kapoor’s style to pose with Alia Bhatt as a husband is too cool to miss

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are among the power couple of B-town. They not only reflect couple goals in real life but are all set to appear together for the first time ever. The duo will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming project Love and War. Ranbir and Alia were spotted in the city, today. They smiled at the paparazzi and posed as they twinned in white outfits.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt clicked together in Mumbai

On August 6, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt stepped out of their house and were all smiles as they cheerfully smiled at the paps. The Tamasha actor looked dapper as he sported a white round neck tee and blue denim. To elevate his style, he also wore a powder blue shirt. His casual and comfortable vibe was enough to steal hearts.

Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, was clicked in a white tee and blue jeans. Their recent sighting has excited fans ahead of the release of Love and War.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's upcoming movie

The power couple was seen together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. Ranbir and Alia are currently working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War, which also stars Vicky Kaushal. The actor will be seen flaunting a moustache look in the Bhansali's upcoming movie. Slated to hit the big screens on Eid 2026, Love And War is a musically-rich romantic film with high-octane dramatic and confrontational scenes.

Besides Love And War, both actors have an incredible line-up ahead. While Alia Bhatt is entering the YRF spy universe with Alpha, co-starring Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor; Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana is the most-anticiapted movie of Indian cinema. The actor also has Dhoom 4, Brahmastra 2, and Animal Park in his kitty, which makes him one of the busiest actors of Bollywood right now.

