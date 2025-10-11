Aryan Khan reveals 'taking a stand' on The Ba***ds of Bollywood set amid opposition, recalls filming with SRK and Suhana during lockdown

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has won everyone’s hearts after his show The Ba***ds of Bollywood was released. The storyline resonated with everyone so much that fans are still gushing over it. However, a few jokes in the show landed themselves in controversy. Talking to Variety, the star kid revealed that he and his co-writers got notes for some scenes, but they decided to take a stand.

Aryan Khan spoke about getting notes for certain scenes

In the interview, Aryan Khan admitted that he and his co-writers, Manav Chauhan and Bilal Siddiqui, did get some notes on certain scenes. He claimed, “They were like, ‘Oh, this is too this, or this is too that,’ but then I took a stand. If you don’t like it, I mean, the show is not meant for you, or it is meant for you, but you might not like it; your 18-year-old kid might like it. Your uncle might like it who likes certain kinds of humour or certain kinds of jokes.”

Aryan Khan admits they did not want to be disrespectful

Aryan, in the same interview, also spoke about the fact that they were only trying to joke about the industry from the inside and did not want to be disrespectful. He claimed that they maintained that line correctly. “The guardrails were self-imposed, mostly because, making something about the industry and being a part of the industry, there has to be — there is a lot of respect.”He also said, “People being able to take jokes on themselves, I feel, is the first and most important thing about comedy. Take a joke on yourself and then spread the love.”Aryan Khan revealed that everyone was very supportive, and they also made an effort not to push boundaries in terms of being disrespectful and were only being self-deprecating.

The new director even spoke about working with dad Shah Rukh Khan and sister Suhana Khan during the COVID-19 lockdown. Khan revealed creating short films with both of them, by being a DOP. “So that’s how we actually got started. We were just jamming on multiple different things, thinking of storylines, plots, and we thought we should do it properly, and do it on a larger scale.”

You can enjoy The Ba***ds of Bollywood on Netflix.

