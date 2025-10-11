Punjabi folk singer and police officer Gurmeet Maan passes away

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

With the Punjabi music industry still reeling from Rajvir Jawanda’s passing, folk singer Gurmeet Maan also breathed his last on October 10, 2025. According to a report by PTC News, the singer’s death has been confirmed.

Punjabi folk singer Gurmeet Maan passes away

While reports behind Gurmeet Maan’s death are still emerging, his passing has sent shockwaves through the music industry. The folk singer was a resident of the Ropar district.

In addition to his music career, Gurmeet also served as an officer in the Punjab police force. With his sudden demise, he has left a deep void in the music community.

For those unversed, Gurmeet Maan is credited with keeping the Punjabi culture alive for many years through his singing. He was widely known for his duet ventures with singer Preet Payal.

Even today, the sweetness of his songs and traditional folk tunes is played throughout Punjab. His music has managed to entertain generations and helped preserve the traditional essence of Punjabi folk heritage. His distinctive voice and style set him apart, while his simplicity and humility touched the hearts of his listeners.

His pairing with singer Preet will always be remembered. Now, through his music and memories, his musical legacy is set to continue. Gurmeet Maan’s sudden demise is a profound loss and a deeply sorrowful moment for the music world.

Tributes are coming in for the peace of his soul, and his admirers will forever remember their beloved artist.

Rajvir Jawanda’s death

Before Maan’s passing, the Punjabi musical industry suffered a tremendous loss with the passing of Rajvir Jawanda. The singer had recently passed away at Fortis Hospital in Mohali.

On September 27, 2025, the 35-year-old singer was involved in a serious road accident. According to doctors, he had suffered severe injuries to his spine and brain.

In a heartbreaking coincidence, Punjabi actor and bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman also passed away earlier this week. He was known for his works in films like Roar: Tigers of Sundarbans, Marjaavan, and the Punjabi film Kabaddi Once Again. He also shared the screen with Salman Khan in Tiger 3.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh’s De De Pyaar De 2 gets a release date, check motion poster inside