India's Got Latent Controversy: 'Everyday we are fighting,' says Ashish Chanchlani as he shares update about his life

India's Got Latent controversy caused a huge uproar in the country in February 2025. Several who were a part of the episode were accused of promoting obscenity. Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija, Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, and a few more names were embroiled in the row. This not only impacted the personal lives of these creators but their professional lives came to a halt as well. Now, Ashish Chanchlani has shared an update about his upcoming work.

Taking to his Instagram story, Ashish Chanchlani revealed how many people checked up on him after India's Got Latent row. He shared, "I'm doing fine. Kaafi rough gaya hai ek mahina but thik hai koi baat nahi. Papa kehte hai ki aisi chizo se bhi kuch sikhne ko milta hai. (The last month was very rough but it's okay. Papa says that you learn from such situations."

Ashish Chanchlani continued, "Anyways muje bas yeh kehna tha ki obvious si baat hai ki humara project delay ho gaya hai (Anyways, I wanted to share that our project got delayed). Par mai aapko promise kar rha hu every day we are fighting; we are working very hard."

Watch Ashish Chanchlani's video here-

Further, he added, "Humlog 20-30 log lage hue hai toh bas jab aayega tab support kar dena. Lage hue hai, koi bhi din waste nahi jaa rha hai (We are 20-30 people working on it so whenever it releases, support us then. We are not wasting a single day). Lastly, I just want to say that I'm thankful and grateful for people like you and all your messages."

He further thanked people who sent him messages and added, "I keep reading those messages and that is my only hope and power. It gives me strength to go and work so thank you. I am forever grateful to have people like you."

On his Instagram, Ashish shared a picture of his editing process and wrote, "Wish us mota mota luck. Fatti padi hai (Wish us big luck. We are scared)."

For the uninformed, the controversy began after Ranveer Allahbadia and Apoorva Mukhija's questions were called out. Since the incident happened on Samay Raina's show, India's Got Latent, the stand-up comedian and a few others also landed in trouble. After this outburst, all the episodes of the show were deleted from YouTube.