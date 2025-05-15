Not just us, Ananya Panday is also feeling ‘attacked’ with guilt over workout and love for food; WATCH

Ananya Panday is highly admired by her fans not just for her on-screen presence but also because she wears her heart on her sleeve. Even on social media, she likes to keep it real and honest with her fans. Yet again, the actress had our hearts as she candidly admitted feeling 'attacked' with guilt over workout and love for food.

Advertisement

A light-hearted video was shared by the official Instagram handle of Pinkvilla Lifestyle, featuring Ananya Panday. The text on the video read, "Me-I will work out," while the video showed the actress doing a rigorous workout. It was then followed by the contrast of reality with a text, "Also me." It showed multiple pictures of her as she enjoyed delicious delicacies.

Take a look

While the video had the Kesari Chapter 2 actress' pictures and videos, deep down, we all can admit to living with this guilt between expectations and harsh reality. Being relatable to the core, Ananya shared it on her Instagram story and replied, "I feel personally attacked," followed by a smiling face with a tear emoji.

Take a look

If you follow Ananya closely, you ought to know the actress’s love for food. Despite the fact that the actress can flaunt her fully toned figure in body-con dresses and a bikini, for that matter.

Advertisement

Spilling beans on her food habits and healthy lifestyle mantra, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Ananya revealed that she has been on a gut cleanse diet for the last couple of months. She shared that it has made a huge difference in her life. She further explained that she has been good with her meals and ensures to have her last meal by 7 p.m.

“I’ve started eliminating foods that don’t suit me or make me feel good. I think it’s better to start young—it really helps later,” she added.

On the professional front, Ananya was last seen in Kesari Chapter 2, led by Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan. Going further, she has an exciting line-up of projects, including Amazon Prime Video’s Call Me Bae and Karan Johar-backed Chand Mera Dil alongside Lakshay.

Directed by Vivek Soni, Chand Mera Dil is set to release later this year in 2025.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘What a ANAND to watch’: Rajesh Khanna’s granddaughter Naomika Saran and Agastya Nanda spotted outside production house; movie on the cards?