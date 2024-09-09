Sidharth Malhotra pays homage to Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) on his 50th birth anniversary; calls him ‘real Shershaah’

Sidharth Malhotra delivered a stellar performance in the biographical drama Shershaah where he essayed the role of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC). On his birth anniversary, the actor paid homage to the martyr. The actor shared a picture of him paying tribute to the ‘real Shershah’ and even penned a short note.

On Monday (September 9), Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram handle and shared an Instagram story with a heartfelt caption, marking the 50th birth anniversary of Param Vir Chakra-honored Captain Vikram Batra. In the shared picture, the Student Of The Year actor can be seen folding his hands in honor standing in front of the Captain's statue.

While paying homage, the actor captioned the picture with, “Remembering Captain Vikram Batra (PVC), the real Shershaah, on his 50th birth anniversary. I'm grateful to have had the privilege of portraying him on screen. His bravery and spirit continue to inspire us all.”

For the uninitiated, Captain Vikram Batra was an Indian Army officer, who fought for the country in the Kargil War in 1999 and lost his life. The martyr was posthumously honoured with Param Vir Chakra, the highest Indian military decoration. Later, the Sidharth starrer, Shershaah, documented his life.

Sidharth Malhotra won immense love for playing the lead role of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) in the movie. The biographical drama explored a brave chapter of the Indian army and martyr Vikram Batra's life, who has been an inspiration for generations.

Helmed by Vishnuvardhan, Shershaah also marked the first-ever on-screen pairing of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. The duo shared a cute chemistry in front of the camera that also transitioned to behind the camera. They started dating while filming the movie and later tied the knot.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Yodha, an aerial actioner hijack drama. The actor is in advanced talks to lead the cast of Race 4 along with Saif Ali Khan. He is also contemplating several scripts these days, which include an action film and a love story.

