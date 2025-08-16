Are Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan joining cast of Mirzapur The Film? Find out

Mirzapur: The Film is currently under production, with leading actors like Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, and Divyenndu reprising their roles. With the original cast returning, it seems that Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan will also play pivotal roles.

Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan to join Mirzapur The Film

According to a report by Hindustan Times, both Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan have joined the shoot of the movie. However, their respective characters haven’t been revealed yet.

Advertisement

A source told the publication, “Jitendra and Ravi Kishan have joined the cast of the film. The mahurat puja took place on Thursday, and both were present at the celebrations. Their characters are being kept as a big surprise for the fans.”

“The look tests and reading sessions of the cast have already started and will continue for the next few days. Jitendra and Ravi have also joined the pre-production work. The film will go on floors next month,” they added.

As of now, Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan have refrained from making any comment.

About Mirzapur

Mirzapur is an action crime thriller series created for Amazon Prime Video by Karan Anshuman. Alongside Karan, writers Puneet Krishna and Vineet Krishna co-wrote the screenplay.

The story follows Akhandanand “Kaleen” Tripathi, a crime boss and businessman who is the proverbial ruler of Mirzapur district in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh, India.

Advertisement

The 1st season of the show featured actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, and many more in key roles.

Details about Mirzapur The Film

Mirzapur: The Film is being helmed by Gurmmeet Singh, with Puneet Krishna penning the screenplay. In an early interview, the show’s lead, Ali Fazal, detailed the movie adaptation and said, “We are very excited. It is the OG cast and we are going to the back of the table. Back in time, I suppose. It has to be back in time because there are like some dead people walking.”

He added, “You will find out. But we are really excited to bring it to the theatres. Peaky Blinders also did that. It wasn’t like a one-off or an odd choice of move.”

ALSO READ: Did Raj Kundra offer kidney to Premanand Maharaj as PR stunt? Shilpa Shetty's husband says people need to 'judge less'