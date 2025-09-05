Was Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor’s Ibiza picture leaked deliberately? Paparazzo reveals real truth

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor are both married to their respective partners today, but there was a time when these two were dating. Their alleged relationship was one of the most talked-about ones at that time. It was then that a picture of them from their Ibiza had gone viral on the internet. No one knows the history behind it, but now, the popular paparazzo Manav Manglani has revealed that the photo was leaked by someone close to the couple.

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor’s Ibiza picture was leaked

Talking to current Bigg Boss 19 contestant Kunickaa Sadanand on her YouTube channel, Manav Manglani was asked if a couple has ever asked to be covered by him in order to gain publicity. He further said that he has broken the news of several stars being together. And he does not agree to delete it even when the celebs in question ask him to. Manglani reveals that he tries to manipulate the stars, telling them that their pictures would be leaked sooner or later anyway. He admitted that it was he who shared the former couple Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday’s picture that went viral in no time. And he was the first to photograph Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif together, leaving a Diwali party.

Further talking about Katrina and Ranbir’s Ibiza pictures, Manav revealed that it was a leak. When Kunickaa expressed shock and confirmed that it was a leak? The paparazzo revealed, “Yes, that was leaked by someone very close to them…” He said that he doesn’t know who leaked the photos, but nothing like that has happened since.

After this picture spread like wildfire back then, Katrina Kaif was forced to release a statement to the press. The statement read, “I am writing this to say that I feel most upset, distressed and invaded at my pictures published in a film magazine (and which were carried by other media). The pictures were taken while I was on holiday by someone who, in an act of cowardice, has shot without permission and then used the pictures for commercial gain.”

Ranbir Kapoor is now married to Alia Bhatt and has a daughter named Raha. Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, is married to Vicky Kaushal.

