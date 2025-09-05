Is Alia Bhatt making her comedy debut because of daughter Raha? Actress drops exciting hints

Alia Bhatt has been juggling between her hectic schedules and motherhood ever since her daughter Raha was born. The actress has always praised hubby Ranbir Kapoor for being equally invested and for how they co-parent their daughter to maintain a balance between their personal and professional life. But, there is yet another conscious decision work-wise that the Dear Zindagi actress is all set to take, and that is doing a comedy film.

Alia Bhatt on wanting to do a comedy film next

Alia Bhatt, in a recent interview with Grazia, revealed what is influencing her choice of films these days. She quipped that she knows what she wants to do next. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress admitted that she has been trusting her instincts, and it’s leaning towards comedy. This thought is coming purely from the fact that she feels she hasn’t made a film yet that her daughter Raha can watch. Hence, these are little things that come from within, and it has been on her mind for a while.

“The reason I’m being pulled towards a comedy is that I haven’t done one. You have to find something that’s inspiring you or pulling you towards it.”

Alia Bhatt further hinted that there might be something in the talks. She said, “I’ve been putting it out for a while. There is some exciting stuff, nothing I can fully talk about, but let’s just say if I put my heart into it, I will end up going in that direction.”

Alia Bhatt’s work front

Alia Bhatt has a couple of exciting films in her kitty. She will be seen in YRF’s Alpha, which is a full-action film. This will be the first time she will be seen in a high-octane action avatar. She will share the screen space with Sharvari and Bobby Deol. Apart from this, she also has Love & War. In the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, she will be seen opposite hubby Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

