Alia Bhatt opens up on co-parenting Raha with Ranbir Kapoor amid hectic schedules of Love and War: ‘There are no cons…’

Alia Bhatt is one of the most successful actresses in the hindi film industry. Amid managing her work and projects, the movie star is also a mother to a toddler and hence has been striking the right balance between her personal and professional lives.

The actress is currently busy shooting for her next film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. While Bhatt will play one of the lead roles, she is also joined by her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, in the movie.

Advertisement

The Highway star sat down for a conversation with Grazia, where she talked about co-parenting her daughter, Raha, alongside her husband, who too is often on the sets. The actress claimed that while most of the film is already shot, and major scenes were filmed at night, she and Kapoor spent time with their kid during the day.

Alia Bhatt on co-parenting Raha with Ranbir Kapoor

While in an interview with the media portal, Alia Bhatt spoke about the pros and cons of co-parenting Raha while also managing work. The actress said, "It sounds cheesy, but there are no cons to this—only pros." Speaking of managing her daughter’s schedule while being on the sets with her husband, Bhatt revealed, “We’ve shot most of the film at night, so we’re usually with her during the day. There are days he’s shooting and days I am. We’re not always on set together.”

Advertisement

Alia also went on to add that she brings Raha on the sets occasionally, and the latter enjoys her time among the cameras and lights.

The actress continued to talk about her 2-year-old’s schedule. She said, “She’s got a very busy life herself with classes, playdates, grandparents, and activities. It does take a village, in a sense, and I feel very grateful for all my loved ones and the privilege that I have with this support system.”

As for Love and War, Ranbir and Alia are joined by Vicky Kaushal, who will be the protagonist in the movie. The film is set to release on 20th March, 2026.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Leela Bhansali takes Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Vicky Kaushal to Sicily for Love & War’s climax