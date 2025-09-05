What is true story behind Netflix’s Inspector Zende? Meet Madhukar Zende who arrested Charles Sobhraj twice

Ever since the trailer of Netflix’s Inspector Zende was out, fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of the movie. By now, everyone knows that the story is based on the real-life story of Madhukar Zende, who was a seasoned Mumbai Police officer. He arrested the serial killer Charles Sobhraj not once but 2 times, and this forms the storyline of the OTT release. Keep scrolling further to know the details of the real-life incident.

How did Madhukar Zende arrest Charles Sobhraj for the first time?

Reportedly, Madhukar Zende and his team tracked Sobhraj to the Taj Hotel in Mumbai after observing suspicious behavior. Charles was wearing a suit, he was carrying a weapon, and some hotel receipts led to his arrest. The first arrest took place in 1971. Unfortunately, the serial killer, also nicknamed the Bikini Killer, escaped from the Tihar jail, reportedly by drugging guards with sweets.

How did Madhukar Zende arrest Charles Sobhraj for the second time?

In 1986, Zende was re-appointed to recapture him. Leads from locals in Goa led Madhukar to that state, where he arrested the serial killer yet again. A local named Mapankar spotted Sobhraj’s peacock‑green motorcycle, which was a significant clue. A telegraph office employee revealed that foreigners often used the phone at a nearby restaurant (O’Coqueiro) to make calls. On April 6, 1986, Zende finally identified and arrested Sobhraj at that very restaurant.

Madhukar Zende’s achievements

Later, Charles Sobhraj was convicted in Nepal for additional murders and was imprisoned until 2022. After this, due to health issues, he was released and returned to France. After arresting the criminal not once but twice, Zende earned nationwide acclaim. He became one of the few recipients to receive both the Police Medal for Meritorious Service and the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service. He served in the Mumbai Police from 1959 to 1996, becoming a celebrated figure. He even met celebrities like Dilip Kumar and was featured in ad campaigns.

About the Netflix movie Inspector Zende

The movie stars Manoj Bajpayee as Inspector Zende, while Jim Sarbh as Carl Bhojraj. It is written and directed by Chinmay D. Mandlekar. The cop comedy also features Bhalchandra Kadam, Sachin Khedekar, Girija Oak, and Harish Dudhade in key roles.

