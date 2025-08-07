Inspector Zende: Manoj Bajpayee and Jim Sarbh's cop-comedy film to release on Netflix on THIS date

Celebrated actor Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most talented artists in Hindi cinema. Bajpayee, who was last seen in the 2024 film Despatch, is now gearing up for the release of the new Netflix movie titled Inspector Zende.

Also starring Jim Sarbh in a key role, the cop-comedy film will premiere on the OTT platform on September 5, 2025. The makers have announced their release date on social media.

Inspector Zende to arrive on Netflix in September

The official Instagram account of Netflix India shared the news of Inspector Zende's release on OTT. The post features a newspaper with a big headline that says, “Zendebad, will the inspector be able to catch the swimsuit killer.”

While Manoj Bajpayee is sporting a police uniform, Jim Sarbh has a prisoner’s look in the picture.

“Chor-police ka khel ab hoga shuru. Inspector Zende is now reporting for duty. Watch Inspector Zende, starring Manoj Bajpayee and Jim Sarbh, out 5 September, only on Netflix,” the caption reads.

About Inspector Zende

Loosely inspired by a true story, the plot of Inspector Zende is set in the bustling bylanes of 1970s and 1980s Mumbai. The story revolves around a determined police officer, Inspector Madhukar Zende, played by Manoj Bajpayee. Zende must track down an infamous serial killer, Carl Bhojraj, known as the Swimsuit Killer, after the latter escapes from Tihar Jail.

Carl Bhojraj is a clear nod to the real-life serial killer, Charles Sobhraj, who was famously apprehended by Inspector Madhukar Zende.

Written and helmed by Chinmay D. Mandlekar, the cop comedy also features Bhalchandra Kadam, Sachin Khedekar, Girija Oak, and Harish Dudhade in key roles.

Inspector Zende is jointly produced by Om Raut and Jay Shewakramani.

Manoj Bajpayee and Jim Sarbh’s work fronts

Manoj Bajpayee is best known for movies like Satya, Kaun?, Shool, Raajneeti, Aarakshan, Chakravyuh, Gangs of Wasseypur, Aligarh, Sonchiriya, and others.

Bajpayee has also worked in web series like The Family Man and Killer Soup. Meanwhile, Jim Sarbh has appeared in films including Neerja, Padmaavat, Raabta, and Sanju. Sarbh’s web series include Rocket Boys, Four More Shots Please, and Made in Heaven.

