Earlier in the year, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Kapil Sharma is returning to the big screen with the sequel to his 2015 hit film, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. The comic caper will be produced by Abbas Mustan and directed by Anukalp Goswami and is slated to hit the big screen in the second half of 2025. Meanwhile, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Kapil Sharma has undergone a massive transformation for his next after Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. According to sources close to the development, Kapil Sharma is teaming up with Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor for an out-and-out comedy.

A source shares, “Kapil Sharma has gone lean for his next feature film, which will be directed by Ashish R Mohan (Khiladi 786 fame with Akshay Kumar). It’s an out-and-out comic entertainer, and goes on floors in Chandigarh by mid-April. The Mahurat ceremony will take place tomorrow, followed by a marathon schedule. It’s a situational comedy and the makers have roped in a credible ensemble for the feature film.” The source further informs that the makers are aiming to bring the film on the big screen and the title for now has been kept under wraps.

According to our sources, the yet untitled comedy is being designed as an ensemble comedy, and the key members include Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima. “The Ashish R Mohan directorial marks the big screen debut of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and she is excited to step into the world of showbiz with a film in comic space. Neetu Kapoor has a solid role in the film, and is the key player in the middle of chaos,” the source informs.

Other details about the film are kept under wraps, but with Riddhima’s entry, the entire Kapoor clan from Rishi Kapoor’s family is now officially an actor – be it Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, or Ranbir Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor. This yet untitled comedy is a best kept secret so far, and the makers are planning to make an official announcement soon. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

