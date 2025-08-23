War 2 Day 10 India Gross Box Office Estimates: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani's movie adds Rs 6.50 crore to its tally on 2nd Saturday

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, and starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani, stopped slumping at the box office for once, but that was on Saturday when almost every film grows. From the low levels that War 2 was already at, a growth on Saturday was always going to happen. The Ayan Mukerji actioner added Rs 6.50 crore gross to its tally, taking the cumulative total to Rs 241.75 crore. The movie should end the weekend with Rs 249 crore or so on the board.

Advertisement

War 2 Adds Rs 6.5 Crore Gross To The India Tally On 2nd Saturday

War 2 should then continue its usual trend, but with a second week that's similar to the recent films like Kesari 2 and Jaat, which ended with collections in the vicinity of Rs 100 - 115 crore gross. The third week numbers will likely be lower than the abovementioned movies. This is what mixed to negative word of mouth can do to your film. It can take your movie to a level that's similar to films that don't even net Rs 100 crore in their full run.

The Day Wise Gross India Collections Of War 2 Are Are Under

Day India Gross Collections Thursday Rs 59 crore Friday Rs 67 crore Saturday Rs 38 crore Sunday Rs 36 crore Monday Rs 9.50 crore Tuesday Rs 10.50 crore Wednesday Rs 6 crore Thursday Rs 5 crore Friday Rs 4.25 crore Saturday Rs 6.50 crore Total Rs 241.75 crore gross in 10 days

YRF Loses Money On War 2

War 2 is a net loser for YRF. They are expected to lose anywhere between Rs 30 crore and Rs 55 crore. At a time when most films near breakeven with the sale of the non-theatrical rights alone, YRF will be losing money. This just shows how off War 2 is, compared to what it was expected to do. Coolie has not done much better, but it is still a profitable venture for the producers. The clash between Coolie and War 2 has turned out to be a dull affair on the whole.

Advertisement

War 2 In Theatres

War 2 plays in theatres now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: War 2 Day 9 India Gross Box Office Estimates: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani's movie shows no improvement on 2nd Friday; Adds Rs 4 crore