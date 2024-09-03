Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 10: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Alya was distressed by her classmates mocking Taniyama for fleeing during the student congress in the last episode, and Masachika promised her that he would take action to support Taniyama. Fans then saw Masachika use hypnosis on Masha and Alya.

With Chisaki arriving to punish him for doing so, fans are now looking forward to Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 10 to find out what happens next. Here’s everything you need to know.

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 10: Release date and where to stream

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 10 is slated for release on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. This corresponds to a daytime release of around 2:30 pm GMT / 10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT. Note that the exact release time may vary depending on your location and time zone.

In Japan, the episode will air on Tokyo MX, BS Nippon Television, Sun Television, and other networks. International viewers can stream Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 10 on Crunchyroll, while fans in Southeast Asia can also watch it on Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel.

Expected plot for Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian episode 10

As per the anime’s official website, Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 10 will be titled ‘A Belated Birthday Party.’ The episode will feature a lighter, more personal story as the uproar over Taniyama quiets down.

Advertisement

Alya will call Masachika, promising to do anything he asks if he ranks within the top 30 in the upcoming tests. During the conversation, she learns she wasn’t invited to Masachika’s birthday party, which disappoints her since, in Russian culture, such an invitation symbolizes friendship.

Upon realizing this, Masachika decides to make amends by inviting Alya out. Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 10 will likely feature this outing, likely being seen as a pseudo-date by Alya.

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian episode 9 recap

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 9 is titled ‘Rom-Commy With A Chance Of Hypnosis.’ The episode begins with Yuki's grandfather discussing the student congress over dinner, suggesting that Taniyama's retreat from the debate has strengthened Masachika's campaign.

Despite acknowledging her limitations compared to Masachika, Yuki is determined to win. After dinner, she seeks comfort from Ayano. Meanwhile, in the classroom, Alya is praised by her classmates for her performance, but the negative comments about Taniyama upset her.

Advertisement

She takes Masachika to the student council room, expressing her discomfort about their “victory” since Taniyama’s team forfeited. Although reluctant, Masachika agrees to help improve Taniyama's reputation in Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 9.

Kenzaki and Chisaki, hiding under a desk, overhear their conversation. When Masachika confronts them, Alya flees in embarrassment. Later, Masachika approaches Nonoa, Taniyama's childhood friend, asking her to spread a rumor to justify Taniyama's exit from the debate.

Although hesitant, Nonoa agrees. Alya becomes jealous upon finding Masachika with Yuki and Ayano, who tease him for the situation. Meanwhile, Nonoa concocts a story about Taniyama's sudden departure, calming some of the gossip.

During a study session, Alya sits closer to Masachika, only for Yuki and Ayano to disrupt them. Masha finds a hypnosis book and persuades Masachika to test it, leading to both Alya and Masha being hypnotized in Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 9.

Advertisement

Things escalate when Yuki and Ayano suggest that the hypnotized girls remove their inhibitions, but Chisaki arrives just in time to reset the hypnosis. Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 9 concludes with Chisaki attempting to punish Masachika with hypnosis.

For more updates on the Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian anime, keep up with us here, on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.