Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 9: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Following Sayaka Taniyama's provocative actions and the consequential general meeting, Alya, faced with escalating tensions, confronted her adversary in debate. Alya and Masachika eventually came out victorious at the Student Council Assembly in the previous episode.

As their partnership continues, fans now look forward to Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 9 for more of Alya and Masachika’s growing relationship. Keep reading to find out the release date, the expected plot, and where to stream Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 9, as well as a recap of the previous episode.

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 9: Release date and where to stream

As per the anime's official website, Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 9 will be released on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. This translates to a daytime release the same day at approximately 2:30 pm GMT / 10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT. Keep in mind that the exact release time may vary by location and time zone.

In Japan, the episode will air on Tokyo MX, BS Nippon Television, Sun Television, and other networks. Viewers in India, the USA, the Middle East, Oceania, Europe, and Africa can watch Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 9 on Crunchyroll. Fans in Southeast Asian countries can also find viewing options on Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel.

Expected plot in Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 9

As per the official website, Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 9 is titled ‘A Romantic Comedy, Then Hypnosis.’ The aftermath of the Student Congress debate victory brings new challenges to Alya and Masachika this episode, as Taniyama faces bullying from other students, which concerns Alya.

Advertisement

She will be seen discusses the issue with Masachika, leading him to seek out Nonoa, Taniyama’s childhood friend, for advice. The second half of Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 9 is then expected to take a lighter turn.

The Student Council members, including Alya and Masachika, will experiment with a confiscated ‘hypnosis’ device. Initially skeptical, the members will be seen testing the device’s effects on each other, with potentially unexpected and risky results.

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 8 recap

Titled Student Congress, Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 8 saw Alya and Masachika face off against the Student Council in a debate that could determine their future. The debate centers on a proposal to include teachers in the selection process for new Student Council members, a measure seen as a direct attack on Masachika due to his controversial reputation.

Despite the pressure, Alya steps up to defend Masachika, motivated by Taniyama's insults toward him. As the debate begins, Taniyama argues that the Student Council's standards have declined because members are chosen without proper merit. She proposes that teacher involvement would ensure quality control.

Advertisement

Alya counters by arguing that the current system, where the Council itself nominates new members, is effective because the leaders know the students personally, unlike the teachers. Her argument gains traction but is challenged by the audience in Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 8, who question her understanding of the school system due to her foreign background.

Masachika then takes over, using the current Student Council President, Kenzaki, as an example of someone who rose to his position through hard work despite not having a strong portfolio or teacher backing. His argument effectively dismantles Taniyama's position, leading her to leave the room in defeat. Nanao, Taniyama's partner, concedes the debate.

Afterward, Alya finds Taniyama crying outside, conflicted by seeing Masachika with a new partner. Alya consoles her, admitting she doesn’t fully understand Masachika’s motivations either. Back in the Congress room, Alya tells Masachika she intends to become an exemplary President in Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 8.

Advertisement

Masachika reveals his disillusionment with the spotlight, which led him to support Alya. Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 8 concludes with Alya expressing her determination in Russian before leaving the room.

For more updates on the Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian anime, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.