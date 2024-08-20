Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 8: Release Date, Streaming Details, Expected Plot And More

Masachika and Alya have been challenged to a student congress by Sayaka Taniyama, in response to their choice to run for Student Council President. The outcome of this debate holds significant weight to the duo’s campaign, as it could determine their ability to proceed in the election as well as stir up past memories and challenges for Masachika.

Don’t miss Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 8 to find out how they handle this ordeal together, and whether Alya will be able to run for the position. Keep reading to get the release date, expected plot and more.

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 8: Release date and streaming details

According to the anime's official website, Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 8 is set to premiere on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX and other Japanese networks. Note that the exact release time may vary depending on your location and time zone.

For international viewers, including those in India, the USA, the Middle East, Oceania, Europe, and Africa, Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 8 will be available on Crunchyroll. Fans in Southeast Asian countries such as Myanmar, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Brunei, and Singapore can also watch it on Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel.

Expected plot in Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 8

As per the anime’s official site and the preview, Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 8 will be titled The Student Council Assembly. The episode will continue where the previous one left off as Taniyama challenges Alya and Masachika to a debate as a response to their decision to run against Yuki for the Student Council President position.

The debate’s topic will be the introduction of teacher evaluations for student council membership. This debate is critical, as a loss for Masachika could disqualify him and Alya from the election before it even begins. Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 8 is expected to focus on their preparation and strategy to counter Taniyama’s arguments.

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 7 recap

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 7 is titled A Storm Arrives. The episode begins with Ayano Kimishima addressing Masachika Kuze as her ‘master,’ seeking clarification about rumors that he intends to run against Yuki in the upcoming election.

Ayano informs Masachika that their grandfather, Gensei Suou, is displeased with his decision to challenge Yuki, particularly after he abandoned the Suou family name. Masachika reveals that his grandfather had instructed him not to identify as a Suou, leading him to hide his true relationship with Yuki.

When Ayano questions whether Gensei sent her to investigate, she clarifies that she came on her own to assist Yuki. Ayano doubts that Masachika would intentionally cause Yuki distress, speculating that he might be acting out of affection for Alya in Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 7.

Masachika denies this, explaining that he chose to support Alya of his own accord and requests that Yuki not be involved in their grandfather’s concerns. Later in the classroom, Takeshi and Hikaru tease Masachika about his ideal type of girl, leading to a conversation that prompts Alya to wonder if she fits his preferences.

This reflection makes Alya doubt herself, causing her frustration to grow. Meanwhile, Yuki and Ayano discuss Ayano's conversation with Masachika, where Ayano emphasizes that her admiration for him is purely platonic in Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 7.

Yuki is reassured to hear that she remains important to Masachika. In the student council room, Alya and Yuki engage in a card game. Kenzaki and Chisaki inquire about Ayano’s background, and Masachika reveals her family's long-standing service to Yuki's family.

When they are alone, Masha expresses her gratitude to Masachika for supporting Alya, revealing her concerns about their sibling relationship. Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 7 then sees Sayaka Taniyama confronting Alya, accusing her of stealing Masachika from Yuki.

Masachika steps in to defend Alya, asserting that he chose to support her willingly. This angers Taniyama, and Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 7 ends as she then challenges them to a student congress.

