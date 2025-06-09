Blue Lock Chapter 306 Spoilers Out: Seishiro Nagi Receives Offer From The ‘Devil’—DEETS

As per the Blue Lock Chapter 306 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled ‘Hello,’ and mainly centers on Seishiro Nagi. Following a typical day at school, Nagi overhears his classmates talk about club activities. Unlike them, he has nothing to look forward to and quietly heads home on his bicycle.

While cycling, he thinks about his current state, feeling uninspired and aimless. He begins to question if this empty life is all that remains for him and wonders if he would ever feel passionate again. Unable to accept this reality, Nagi makes his way back to the Blue Lock facility in hopes of reclaiming his fire.

Nagi turned away from the Blue Lock facility

When he knocks on the facility door, asking for a second chance, there is no response. Determined, he returns another day—this time with a tent. He camps out in front of the entrance in the Blue Lock Chapter 306 spoilers, spending several days there playing soccer, eating, and catching beetles.

Eventually, he realizes no one plans to let him in. Trying a new approach, Nagi considers reaching out to one of the 23 Blue Lock survivors. Though Rin Itoshi and Shoei Barou cross his mind, he believes Reo Mikage would be most likely to respond.

However, when he tries to message Reo, he discovers he’s been blocked. Anri Teieri eventually finds Nagi outside and tells him to leave in the Blue Lock Chapter 306 spoilers. As someone no longer part of Blue Lock, his presence is considered trespassing. She warns that she would involve the police if he doesn’t go.

Buratsuta offers Nagi a deal

Nagi then thinks back on his choices and admits that while he once told Reo to chase their shared dream alone, he was still clinging to it. Frustrated, he kicks his ball into his tent and punches the door, injuring his hand.

At that moment, JFU Chairman Hirotoshi Buratsuta appears, offering Nagi a new opportunity—something the leaks describe as either “the salvation of an angel” or “the temptation of a devil.” The Blue Lock Chapter 306 spoilers close with the title of the next issue, which is allegedly ‘Bunny.’

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.

