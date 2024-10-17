Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 3: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Fans saw Yoichi Isagi pair with Nanase Ninjiro and Hiori Yo for the first match of the Third Selection, featuring Team A against Team B. As Isagi sought to establish his role and work alongside Rin and Shidou, the influence of Karasu ultimately undermined his attempts in the last episode.

Don’t miss Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 3 to find out how this match turns out. Keep reading to discover the release date, where to watch it, the expected plot, and a recap of the last episode.

Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 3: Release date and where to stream

Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 3 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. This translates to a same day release for most international fans as well; however, simulcast timings differ by country and streaming platform.

The episode is set to debut in Japan on TV Asahi's new programming block, ‘IM Animation.’ After its initial airing, Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 3 will also be broadcast on various networks, including BS Asahi, AT-X, and Animax.

For streaming options, viewers in Japan can watch the anime on platforms such as ABEMA, Hulu, d Anime Store, and Netflix. International fans will have access to Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 3 on Crunchyroll, with English subtitles available.

Expected plot in Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 3

Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 3 will likely see Yoichi Isagi aim to capitalize on the dissonance between Rin and Shidou during the tryout match. With the previous episode emphasizing their lack of coordination, Isagi likely sees this as an opportunity to assert himself in the game by leveraging their disharmony.

However, how he plans to use their conflict and steer it to his advantage remains to be seen, as Isagi seeks a way to make a decisive impact in Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 3. Fans can look forward to Isagi piecing his plan together while on the field.

Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 2 recap

Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 2 is titled ‘The Assassin and the Ninja.’ Isagi joins Rin Itoshi, Ryusei Shidou, Yo Hiori, and Nijiro Nanase in a tryout match against Karasu, Otoya, Shiguma, Saramadara, and Chigiri. At kickoff, Shidou, under heavy defense, passes to Isagi, who relays the ball to Rin.

Chigiri intercepts, but Shidou recovers the ball and scores the first goal. In the following play, Karasu analyzes the opposition and scores the equalizer. Next, Otoya, capitalizing on his stealth, nets a second goal for his team.

Rin responds by ignoring his teammates, curving a powerful shot for a second point in Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 2. Recognizing the need for dominance, Chigiri uses his speed and collaborates with Karasu and Otoya to secure their third goal.

Shidou and Rin clash over possession, leading to a loose ball that Chigiri takes advantage of, passing it to Otoya, who assists Karasu’s fourth goal. Observing their conflict, Isagi realizes he can exploit the lack of synergy between Shidou and Rin.

