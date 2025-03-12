Chainsaw Man Chapter 197: Denji Learns Of Death Devil’s Presence; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Chainsaw Man chapter began with the new transfer student saying she pitied her classmates before crying uncontrollably when the teacher left. A male student offered her a simple task, but she refused, claiming her powers were for saving people. Another student told her she was making others uncomfortable.

Later, the boy found her outside squishing ants. He urged her to smile instead of acting superior. She then revealed herself as the Death Devil, intending to “save” them through death. Before acting, she noticed a mysterious Chainsaw Man-like figure above the school.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 197 will likely focus on the Death Devil confronting the ‘Chainsaw Man’ figure, initially mistaking it for the real one. However, the truth about this imposter should soon become evident.

The perspective may then shift to Denji and either Asa or Yoru, showing their reaction to unfolding events. By the chapter’s end, Fami or Yoshida will likely approach them, revealing that the Death Devil has emerged.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 197 will release on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. For international readers, the chapter will be available on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at approximately 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET / 3:00 pm GMT. Release times may vary depending on your time zone.

Fans can read Chainsaw Man Chapter 197 on Shueisha’s official platforms, such as MANGAPlus, Viz Media, and the Shonen Jump+ app. While MANGAPlus and Viz Media provide free access to the first three and most recent three chapters, a paid subscription is required for full access via Shonen Jump+.

