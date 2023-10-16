Demon Slayer: Who is Tanjiro's dad? Tanjuro Kamado's connection with Muzan EXPLAINED

With the fourth season of Demon Slayer around the corner, the fans are using their spare time at hand to research and read more about the characters and easter eggs from the anime. Well, one of the most curiosity-inducing topics in the show happens to be that of Tanjiro's family. Except for his sister, Nezuko, all of the members of his family were killed in cold blood right in the first episode of the story.

And this is where we find out bit by bit more about his family, especially his father. Tanjuro Kamado was not only Tanjiro's father, but the man also had a connection with Muzan, the ultimate villain, with the identity of the Hanafuda earrings. Here is what we know about the man from the completed manga so far!

Who is Tanjuro Kamado?

Tanjuro Kamado is the father of Tanjiro and Nezuko, and he is not a demon slayer. He is a skilled charcoal maker who dies of illness before the events of the main story. We see that he appeared to Tanjiro in dreams and visions, and he gave him guidance and support throughout his journey.

The visions and plot from the manga tell us that Tanjuro Kamado was a loving father and a brave man. He sacrificed his own life to protect his family, and he instilled in Tanjiro the strength and courage to fight against demons.

The connection between Tanujro and Muzan Kibutsuji

Tanjuro and Muzan are connected by their shared connection to the Hinokami Kagura. The Hinokami Kagura is a powerful breathing technique that has been passed down through the Kamado family for generations. It is also the only breathing technique that is known to be effective against Muzan. Tanjuro was a skilled user of the Hinokami Kagura, and he taught it to Tanjiro by presenting it in the form of a dance.

It is much later in the story of the manga that we see that Tanjiro has since learned to master the Hinokami Kagura, and it has become his most powerful weapon in the fight against Muzan. A description of the entire fight and the final war might end up spoiling the story of the seasons to come. Thus, this was all about Tanjuro Kamado, the father of Nezuko and Tanjiro in Demon Slayer!

