Even Given The Worthless Appraiser Class Episode 11: Ein To Be Hunted By Demons; Recap, Release Date And More

In ‘Nigun’s Darkness,’ Shadow confidently attacks Ein, believing he won’t kill Nigun to stop him. He summons demons against the villagers, but Mia’s father urges them to fight back. Ein headbutts Shadow, shocking him enough for Nigun to hear his voice.

Regaining control, Nigun stabs himself, acknowledging Shadow as his only friend. Shadow abandons him, allowing Ein to kill him. Ein and Yuri heal Nigun, who is urged to atone by living. A dying Shadow reveals all demons were ordered to kill Ein before perishing. Nigun is imprisoned but requests Ein replace him as Lord.

Even Given The Worthless Appraiser Class Episode 11 will see Echidna spread Ein’s notoriety in the Demon Realm and manipulate Duke Ioana, a high-ranking demon, into hunting him. Meanwhile, Yuri’s second sister, Kurush, will appear before Ein, seeking aid.

The youngest sister, Mei, is in danger as demons target her World Tree. Using Alice’s clairvoyance, they will locate Mei’s hidden dungeon. Determined to rescue her, Ein and his allies will set off. However, their path won’t be easy, as a powerful new enemy awaits them in the dungeon’s depths.

Titled ‘The Demon Ioana,’ Even Given The Worthless Appraiser Class Episode 11 will be released on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 9 pm JST. Fans in Japan can watch it on Tokyo MX, BS11, AT-X and TV Hokkaido. The episode will also be available for streaming on ABEMA, Prime Video, d Anime Store, and Hulu, among others.

International viewers can access the English-subtitled version of the episode on Crunchyroll, though a paid subscription is required to stream it. Even Given The Worthless Appraiser Class Episode 11 will also be available to those in Southeast Asia on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.