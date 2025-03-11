Even Given The Worthless Appraiser Class Episode 10: Nigun Taken Over By Shadow; Recap, Release Date And More
With Nigun’s body possessed by Shadow, Even Given The Worthless Appraiser Class Episode 10 will see the latter summon monster upon the village. Don’t miss it; get the release date, recap and more here.
The last episode of Even Given The Worthless Appraiser Class, titled ‘Rise To Action,’ saw Ein single-handedly annihilate the monster army, leaving him drained and requiring Yuri’s healing. Inspired by Ein’s heroism, Mia’s father convinced the villagers to resist Lord Nigun’s rule.
Nigun arrived, accusing Ein of manipulating them, but they declared Ein a better leader, prioritizing people over land. Desperate, Nigun called upon Shadow, triggering memories of his tragic past. Shadow, a demon, had deceived Nigun into poisoning his father and secretly enslaving villagers.
Realizing the truth, Nigun will shatters, allowing Shadow to fully possess him. Even Given The Worthless Appraiser Class Episode 10 will see Shadow unleash new monsters on the villagers. Ein will struggle to protect everyone while avoiding harming Nigun, now merely a vessel for Shadow.
Despite being at a disadvantage, Ein will refuse to abandon anyone, even as Nigun retreats into despair. The battle will likely test Ein’s resolve as he seeks a way to defeat Shadow without killing Nigun, forcing both to confront the choices that brought them to this moment.
Titled ‘Darkness of Nigun,’ Even Given The Worthless Appraiser Class Episode 10 is set to release on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at 9:00 pm JST. Fans in Japan can watch it on platforms like Tokyo MX and BS Fuji.
International viewers can stream the episode with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, though a subscription is required for access. After its release, viewers in Southeast Asia can watch Even Given The Worthless Appraiser Class Episode 10 on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.