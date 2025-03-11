Even Given The Worthless Appraiser Class Episode 10: Nigun Taken Over By Shadow; Recap, Release Date And More

With Nigun’s body possessed by Shadow, Even Given The Worthless Appraiser Class Episode 10 will see the latter summon monster upon the village. Don’t miss it; get the release date, recap and more here.

By Sneha Sam
Published on Mar 11, 2025  |  06:19 PM IST |  410
Ibarakino, Okuruto Noboru, Muse Communication, Crunchyroll
Even Given The Worthless “Appraiser” Class, I'm Actually The Strongest [Ibarakino, Okuruto Noboru, Muse Communication, Crunchyroll]

The last episode of Even Given The Worthless Appraiser Class, titled ‘Rise To Action,’ saw Ein single-handedly annihilate the monster army, leaving him drained and requiring Yuri’s healing. Inspired by Ein’s heroism, Mia’s father convinced the villagers to resist Lord Nigun’s rule.

Nigun arrived, accusing Ein of manipulating them, but they declared Ein a better leader, prioritizing people over land. Desperate, Nigun called upon Shadow, triggering memories of his tragic past. Shadow, a demon, had deceived Nigun into poisoning his father and secretly enslaving villagers.

Even Given The Worthless “Appraiser” Class, I'm Actually The Strongest [Ibarakino, Okuruto Noboru, Muse Communication, Crunchyroll]

Realizing the truth, Nigun will shatters, allowing Shadow to fully possess him. Even Given The Worthless Appraiser Class Episode 10 will see Shadow unleash new monsters on the villagers. Ein will struggle to protect everyone while avoiding harming Nigun, now merely a vessel for Shadow.

Despite being at a disadvantage, Ein will refuse to abandon anyone, even as Nigun retreats into despair. The battle will likely test Ein’s resolve as he seeks a way to defeat Shadow without killing Nigun, forcing both to confront the choices that brought them to this moment.

Advertisement

Even Given The Worthless “Appraiser” Class, I'm Actually The Strongest [Ibarakino, Okuruto Noboru, Muse Communication, Crunchyroll]

Titled ‘Darkness of Nigun,’ Even Given The Worthless Appraiser Class Episode 10 is set to release on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at 9:00 pm JST. Fans in Japan can watch it on platforms like Tokyo MX and BS Fuji.

International viewers can stream the episode with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, though a subscription is required for access. After its release, viewers in Southeast Asia can watch Even Given The Worthless Appraiser Class Episode 10 on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.

For more news from the Even Given The Worthless “Appraiser” Class, I'm Actually The Strongest anime, stay up-to-date on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

Advertisement
Credits: Crunchyroll, Even Given The Worthless Appraiser Class anime website, YouTube, Wikipedia, Anime Countdown
About The Author
Sneha Sam

With a flaming passion for both stories and art, Sneha has been an avid fanatic of the anime and man...

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe

Latest Articles