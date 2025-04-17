Fire Force Season 3 Episode 3: Operation Rescue Obi Commences; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream, and More

The last episode of Fire Force Season 3, titled ‘Prisoner,’ opens with Shinra's Adolla Link showing Burns' intent to implant Obi with an Infernal Bug. Hinawa warns the team to flee HQ before the military arrives. A flashback depicts Obi's vision for Company 8.

Meanwhile, imprisoned Obi trains, awaiting rescue. Joker leads Company 8 to his Nether base, revealing Obi’s location—Fuchu Prison. Burns shows devotion to the Evangelist. Joker and Shinra depart first, followed by the rest. At the prison, White Clad chains Obi as Shinra arrives, vowing to save him.

Fire Force Season 3 Episode 3 will begin with Shinra and Joker infiltrating Fuchu Prison to rescue Obi, only to be confronted by Leonard Burns, now aligned with the White Clad. Just as the battle ignites, Arthur and the rest of Company 8 will arrive.

However, they will be intercepted by Gold the Butcher. Both teams must face their toughest enemies yet in this operation. With time running out and enemies on all sides, the mission to retrieve Obi will turn into a desperate battle for survival and redemption.

According to the anime’s official website, Fire Force Season 3 Episode 3 is titled ‘Incarnation of Flame’ and will be released on April 19, 2025, at 1:53 am JST. Due to time zone differences, many international viewers will be able to watch it on April 18.

In Japan, Fire Force Season 3 Episode 3 will air on networks such as MBS, TBS, CBC, BS-TBS, and NBC and will also stream on Netflix. Outside of Japan and select Asian regions, the episode will be available on Crunchyroll with a subscription.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

