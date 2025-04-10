Fire Force Season 3 Episode 2: Company 8 Faces Imperial Army; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream, and More

The first episode of Fire Force Season 3, titled ‘Indomitable Resolve,’ opens in Adolla as the Evangelist observes stray Infernals under a crescent moon. Shinra and Arthur train while Licht monitors them. At the Fire Defense Agency, Obi presents Company 8's achievements, emphasizing alliances with Haijima and Asakusa.

Suddenly, Imperial soldiers arrest him mid-report, with White Clad members present. Emperor Raffles III orders Burns to work with the White Clad. Haumea manipulates Burns into joining their cause. Hinawa prepares a rescue mission, warning Company 8 they now stand against the Empire.

Fire Force Season 3 Episode 2 will follow Company 8 as they initiate a mission to rescue Captain Obi from Imperial custody. With Shinra’s Adolla Burst a central concern, the Empire will brand them as traitors for attempting the escape. Despite this, the team will commit to their captain’s rescue.

Their defiance will lead to Company 8 being pursued by the Empire. During this critical operation, Joker will make a sudden appearance, possibly offering aid, though his true motives remain unclear. No matter the case, the episode will definitely see the crew in a direct conflict with Imperial forces.

Titled ‘Prisoner,’ Fire Force Season 3 Episode 2 is set to air in Japan on April 12, 2025, at 1:53 am JST, according to the anime’s official website. Due to time zone differences and simulpub schedules, most international viewers will be able to stream the episode on April 11.

In Japan, it will broadcast on networks like TBS and MBS and be available on Netflix. Meanwhile, Crunchyroll will stream Fire Force Season 3 Episode 2 for international fans, excluding select Asian regions, with a subscription.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

