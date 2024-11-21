Four Knights Of The Apocalypse Season 2 Episode 7: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The release of Four Knights Of The Apocalypse Season 2 Episode 7 is on the horizon, so don’t miss it. Find out when it’s out, where to watch it, the expected plot, and a recap of the last episode here.

With Percival’s group still reeling from their first loss in a while, fans are now looking forward to Four Knights Of The Apocalypse Season 2 Episode 7 to reveal the aftermath as well as what the party will do next.

Don’t miss Four Knights Of The Apocalypse Season 2 Episode 7 as it releases! Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more details here.

Four Knights Of The Apocalypse Season 2 Episode 7: Release date and where to stream

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Season 2 Episode 7 is set to air on Sunday, November 24, at 4:30 pm JST on TBS in Japan. Following the broadcast, it will be available for streaming on Netflix, Lemino, and Anime Times at 5:10 pm JST.

Post-airing, Four Knights of the Apocalypse Season 2 Episode 7 will also be accessible on Disney+ and Hulu, though its availability will vary by region. For international audiences, Netflix will be the main platform for streaming the series. Fans should check local platforms for specific viewing options based on their location.

Expected plot in Four Knights Of The Apocalypse Season 2 Episode 7

Four Knights Of The Apocalypse Season 2 Episode 7 will be titled ‘The Mad King,’ as per the title preview and official website. The episode will see the group begin processing their loss while Percival works to maintain their unity.

With one Chaos Knight captured, critical information about Camelot and Arthur’s plans may now be accessible. Meanwhile, Lancelot and Gawain’s recent victory earns them the loyalty of Io, who agrees to provide vital details about Arthur’s schemes in Four Knights Of The Apocalypse Season 2 Episode 7.

Four Knights Of The Apocalypse Season 2 Episode 6 recap

Four Knights Of The Apocalypse Season 2 Episode 6, titled Flames of Remembrance, sees the group experience a devastating loss despite earlier successes. After Percival's group captures one of the Chaos Knights, Anne, Jade, and the poisoned Isolde face an attack by another Chaos Knight.

The knight launches a brutal assault targeting Isolde, but Jade heroically sacrifices himself to shield her from a fatal blow. His sudden death leaves the group in shock and grief. Filled with rage and sorrow, Chion channels powerful magic to summon a vengeful spirit.

This spirit successfully locates and destroys the Chaos Knight, bringing a bitter end to the encounter in Four Knights Of The Apocalypse Season 2 Episode 6.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates from The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights Of The Apocalypse anime.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

