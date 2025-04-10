From Old Country Bumpkin To Master Swordsman Episode 2: Beryl Meets Another Student; Recap, Release Date And More

The first episode of From Old Country Bumpkin To Master Swordsman introduced Beryl Gardinant, who was once an aspiring adventurer. He now trains swordsmen in a rural dojo. His former student, Allucia, now a Royal Order commander, invites him to be a special instructor in Baltrain’s Liberion Order.

There, he reunites with past students Curuni and Surena. Back home, Randrid retires and takes over the dojo, letting Beryl remain in the capital. During training, Beryl defeats Vice Commander Henblitz using skill over strength, earning respect. His father and Randrid recognize Beryl's unmatched swordsmanship and potential for greatness.

From Old Country Bumpkin To Master Swordsman Episode 2 will see Allucia recall her long-held admiration for Beryl and the strong motivation behind selecting him as the Liberion Order’s instructor. Meanwhile, Beryl will explore the capital with Curuni and meet former student Fissel.

Witnessing Fissel’s use of magic will leave Beryl astonished. However, a later encounter with another mage will reveal even more advanced sorcery, deeply surprising him. Episode 2 will explore Beryl’s reactions to magic, contrasting his swordsmanship with the capital’s arcane powers, and depict the world’s magical landscape beyond his past experience.

Titled ‘The Old Country Bumpkin is Astounded by a Wizard,’ From Old Country Bumpkin To Master Swordsman Episode 2 will be out on April 13, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. For most international viewers, this translates to a daytime release the previous day, with times adjusted to local time zones.

From Old Country Bumpkin To Master Swordsman Episode 2 will premiere globally on Amazon Prime Video, which has exclusive worldwide streaming rights. This enables fans across different time zones to watch the episode simultaneously.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

