I'm Getting Married To A Girl I Hate In My Class Episode 7: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In 'Newlywed's First Date,' Himari asks Saito to tutor her, but when Akane and Shise protest, she includes them. During the session, Akane is amazed by Saito's memory. He reveals his family members all have unique talents.

Left alone, Akane scolds Saito for never tutoring her, but he admits he respects her kindness. He later invites her out to cheer her up after recalling her late sister. She refuses a ring he offers but thanks him, secretly associating rings with true love due to her mother's teachings.

I'm Getting Married To A Girl I Hate In My Class Episode 7 will see Saito determined to buy Akane the ring she admired. He will secretly take a job with Shise's mother, Reiko, and repeatedly return home late without explanation, frustrating Akane.

Suspecting he is at Shise's house, she will call her, only to be curtly dismissed by Reiko. Later, Saito will surprise her with the ring, making her so happy she wears it constantly. However, she will end up losing it on the way home from school, leading to a frantic search that could show her true feelings toward Saito.

Titled 'Ring,' I'm Getting Married To A Girl I Hate In My Class Episode 7 is set to air on Friday, February 14, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST across networks like Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, and BS11 in Japan. The episode will also be available on platforms like U-NEXT and d Anime Store.

International viewers can stream it on Crunchyroll in regions such as North and South America, Europe, and more, with a 2-hour 30-minute delay from the Japanese release. Additionally, I'm Getting Married To A Girl I Hate In My Class Episode 7 will be available on Aniplus Asia, Bilibili Global, and other services.

