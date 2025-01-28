I'm Getting Married To A Girl I Hate In My Class Episode 5: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘Night Attack,’ Akane began making matching boxed lunches for Saito, raising suspicion among their classmates. Himari questioned Saito about his relationship with Akane but remained doubtful. Akane became terrified after repeatedly seeing a ghost at home and clung to Saito for security, even asking him to guard her while she bathes.

Shise investigated and hilariously revealed she was the “ghost,” having broken in to spy on them. Shise then spent the night there, and Akane felt uncomfortable with Saito and Shise’s relationship. Shise later teased Akane about her jealousy, hinting at Akane’s hidden feelings for Saito.

I'm Getting Married To A Girl I Hate In My Class Episode 5 will see Himari confess her feelings for Saito to Akane before requesting her help. Akane will start observing Saito's interests and habits, suspiciously collecting information for Himari. Though assisting Himari brings them closer, Akane will feel conflicted.

Himari will then announce she'll visit Akane's home, forcing Saito to hide while Akane entertains her. During the visit, Himari will share her intent to ask Saito on a date, leaving Akane dealing with a number of complex emotions. The episode will likely explore how Akane balances deals with her feelings for Saito with Himari's request.

I'm Getting Married To A Girl I Hate In My Class Episode 5, titled 'I Won't Lose,' is set to release on Friday, January 31, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. In Japan, the episode will air on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, BS11, and other networks. It will also be available on platforms like U-NEXT and d Anime Store.

International viewers across North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and beyond can watch I'm Getting Married To A Girl I Hate In My Class Episode 5 on Crunchyroll, though with a 2.5-hour delay after the TV release. Additionally, it will stream on Aniplus Asia and Bilibili Global.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.