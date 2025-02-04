I’m Getting Married To A Girl I Hate in my Class Episode 6: Recap, Release Date, Where to Stream and More

The last episode, ‘I Won't Lose,’ saw Himari confess her crush on Saito to Akane and ask for help. Uncomfortable, Akane shared his odd habits, hoping to dissuade her, but it only deepened Himari’s interest. As Himari and Saito grew closer, she insisted on visiting Akane’s house, forcing Saito to hide.

Himari declared her intent to ask Saito out unless Akane objected. Though she denied her feelings, Saito tricked her into confessing her jealousy. After rejecting Himari, he playfully offered to buy Akane a wedding ring, which she furiously refused.

Unfazed by rejection, I'm Getting Married To A Girl I Hate In My Class Episode 6 will see Himari arrange a study session with Saito, Akane, and Shise. Saito and Akane will struggle to conceal their cohabitation while participating. Later, Saito will notice Akane seeming downcast and invite her on their first official date as a married couple.

Despite their usual bickering, the two will genuinely enjoy the date. While browsing a jewelry store, they will come across a beautiful ring, which may stir deeper emotions between them. This episode could further explore their evolving relationship as their feelings become harder to ignore.

Titled ‘Couple’s First Date,’ I'm Getting Married To A Girl I Hate In My Class Episode 6 will air on Friday, February 7, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. Japanese viewers can watch it on Tokyo MX, BS11, Tochigi TV, and other channels.

It will also be available for streaming on platforms like d Anime Store, U-NEXT, and more. International audiences in regions such as North America, Europe, and India can stream I'm Getting Married To A Girl I Hate In My Class Episode 6 on Crunchyroll, with availability on other services like Aniplus Asia and Bilibili Global 2.5 hours later.

