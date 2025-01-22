I'm Getting Married To A Girl I Hate In My Class Episode 4: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The episode titled My Wife saw Saito start enjoying Akane’s company during gaming and movie sessions. Himari also noticed their reduced arguments, though they insisted nothing had changed. After reading about communication, Saito invited Akane to shopping, which she misinterpreted as a date.

While shopping, Saito commented on Akane’s suitability as a wife before realizing they were already married. Later, the latter fell ill due to studying without rest. She ends up revealing that her dream of becoming a doctor depends on their marriage. Saito then took her to the hospital, realizing his genuine affection for her.

I'm Getting Married To A Girl I Hate In My Class Episode 4 will see Saito and Akane grow accustomed to married life despite their daily quarrels. One evening, Akane panics over a suspected ghost in their house. Saito, skeptical of the paranormal, will try to calm her, but her fear disrupts their routine.

They will end up requesting an exorcism from Shise, who spends the night at their house. Akane will then become uncomfortable seeing Shise's close bond with Saito, feeling oddly possessive. This episode may focus on the couple's evolving relationships as jealousy and the ghost situation further test the duo.

I'm Getting Married To A Girl I Hate In My Class Episode 4, titled 'Night Attack,' will be released on Friday, January 24, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. Viewers in Japan can watch it on Tokyo MX, BS11, Tochigi TV, and other networks.

The episode will also be available for streaming on U-NEXT, d Anime Store, and other platforms in Japan. International fans can watch the episode on Crunchyroll, though it will be available 2.5 hours after its original broadcast. I'm Getting Married To A Girl I Hate In My Class Episode 4 will stream on Aniplus Asia, Bilibili Global, and more.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.