I'm Getting Married To A Girl I Hate In My Class Episode 9: Akane To Kick Saito Out; Recap, Release Date And More

The last episode of I'm Getting Married To A Girl I Hate In My Class, 'Senpai,' saw Maho confront Saito, threatening to expose his cohabitation with Akane unless he becomes her boyfriend. She tried to kiss him, but Shise intervened. Instead, Maho dragged Saito to eat burgers, revealing her love for junk food despite her family's disapproval.

She pressured Saito into letting her visit his house, where Akane identified her as her spoiled younger sister. Maho offered to marry Saito to free Akane, even ambushing him in the bath. That night, Akane asked Saito if he wanted a divorce, leaving him conflicted.

I'm Getting Married To A Girl I Hate In My Class Episode 9 will see Saito, Akane, Himari, Ito, and Maho visit the amusement park for Maho's welcome party. Akane, terrified of thrill rides and haunted houses, will stubbornly force herself through them.

Saito will question why, and Akane will reveal that she wants Maho to experience what she missed due to her childhood illness. Maho will later fake collapsing for attention, angering Saito. That night, she will sneak into Saito's bed. However, Akane will catch them, misunderstand them, and throw them both out of the house.

Titled 'Little Sister's Heartache,' I'm Getting Married To A Girl I Hate In My Class Episode 9 will air on Friday, February 28, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. In Japan, viewers can watch it on channels like Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, and Tochigi TV. The episode will also be available on digital platforms such as d Anime Store and U-NEXT.

Advertisement

International viewers from regions like North America, Europe, and more can stream it on Crunchyroll, available 2 hours 30 minutes after the TV broadcast. Additionally, some regions will offer I'm Getting Married To A Girl I Hate In My Class Episode 9 on platforms like Aniplus Asia and Bilibili Global.

Keep up with Pinkvilla for more updates from the I'm Getting Married To A Girl I Hate In My Class anime.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.