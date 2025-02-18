I'm Getting Married To A Girl I Hate In My Class Episode 8: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last episode of I'm Getting Married To A Girl I Hate In My Class, ‘Ring,’ saw Saito take a temporary job under his aunt, Reiko. She agreed to this despite her disappointment he isn’t marrying Shise. Shise also clung to him, making Akane suspicious when he came home smelling of her perfume.

Reiko dismissed Akane’s concerns, calling their marriage a formality. Hurt, Akane accused Saito of cheating, but he revealed he was earning money to buy her a ring. She treasured it, but ended up losing it at school. Saito, using his memory, found it. She then wore it on her left hand, while a new girl approached them.

I'm Getting Married To A Girl I Hate In My Class Episode 8 will see a mysterious transfer student, Maho, confess to Saito. She will boldly ask him to be her boyfriend as well. Strangely, she already knows he and Akane live together. Using this knowledge as leverage, she will force herself into Saito’s life, making bold advances.

She will even demand he show her around town, leaving him struggling to deal with her unpredictable nature. As the day ends, Maho will insist on following him home, setting up an encounter that could complicate his already turbulent relationship with Akane.

Titled ‘Senpai,’ I'm Getting Married To A Girl I Hate In My Class Episode 8 will premiere on February 21, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. In Japan, the episode will air on networks like Tokyo MX, BS11, and Tochigi TV, and can be streamed on platforms like d Anime Store and U-NEXT.

International viewers in multiple regions can stream I'm Getting Married To A Girl I Hate In My Class Episode 8 on Crunchyroll, with a 2.5-hour delay. The episode will also be available on Bilibili Global and Aniplus Asia in select regions.

